Clinical Cases and OSCEs in Surgery
3rd Edition
The definitive guide to passing examinations
Description
Surgical diagnoses are often made on the basis of clinical assessment alone and thus achieving competence in clinical skills remains imperative to good practice in surgery. This book of over 140 cases is designed for candidates preparing for all surgical examinations, whether at undergraduate, postgraduate or exit examination level. It will demystify and simplify the clinical assessment of surgical cases and provides invaluable advice on how to achieve success. The text includes top tips, acronyms and up-to-date summaries of current practice based on the authors’ personal experience of surgical examinations.
Key Features
- All the cases are graded in terms of likely appearance in the examinations.
- Top tips emphasize specific subjects which often cause confusion.
- The text includes both commonly asked and advanced questions relating to each case.
- Examples of the common procedures and props that come up in the skill-based examination format are included.
Table of Contents
• Superficial lesions
• Abdomen and trunk
• Musculoskeletal and neurology
• Circulation and lymphatic systems
• Communications skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702066290
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066306
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073021
About the Author
Manoj Ramachandran
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatric and Young Adult Orthopaedic Surgeon, Barts and the London NHS Trust, London; Honorary Senior Lecturer, William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary's School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of London, UK
Marc Gladman
Professor Marc Gladman MBBS DRCOG DFFP PhD MRCOG MRCS(Eng) FRCS(Gen Surg) is a Professor of Surgery at Blacktown / Mount Druitt Hospitals in Sydney, Australia and holds the position of Chair of Surgery at the School of Medicine of the University of Western Sydney. He qualified from King’s College School of Medicine, University of London and completed training in obstetrics and gynaecology and general surgery in the UK. He won the prestigious Frances and Augustus Newman Foundation Research Fellowship and the HJ Windsor Prize of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and The Worshipful Company of Cutlers’ Fellowship in Surgery. After being awarded a PhD for a period of original research by the University of London, he began higher training in general surgery as a specialist registrar, but later moved to integrated academic training as a NIHR clinical lecturer. He then went on to complete senior training fellowships in London and Sydney before securing his Chair in Surgery in Sydney. He is committed to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and career development. During the last 10 years, he has been extensively involved in surgical examinations at multiple centres in the UK and Australia and has designed, directed and delivered a portfolio of educational courses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Colorectal Surgery, Concord Clinical School, School of Medicine, University of Sydney, Australia Head of Academic Colorectal Unit and Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, Concord Hospital, Sydney, Australia Director, Enteric Neuroscience & Gastrointestinal Research Group, ANZAC Research Institute, University of Sydney, Australia