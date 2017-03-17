Clinical Cases and OSCEs in Surgery

Professor Marc Gladman MBBS DRCOG DFFP PhD MRCOG MRCS(Eng) FRCS(Gen Surg) is a Professor of Surgery at Blacktown / Mount Druitt Hospitals in Sydney, Australia and holds the position of Chair of Surgery at the School of Medicine of the University of Western Sydney. He qualified from King’s College School of Medicine, University of London and completed training in obstetrics and gynaecology and general surgery in the UK. He won the prestigious Frances and Augustus Newman Foundation Research Fellowship and the HJ Windsor Prize of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and The Worshipful Company of Cutlers’ Fellowship in Surgery. After being awarded a PhD for a period of original research by the University of London, he began higher training in general surgery as a specialist registrar, but later moved to integrated academic training as a NIHR clinical lecturer. He then went on to complete senior training fellowships in London and Sydney before securing his Chair in Surgery in Sydney. He is committed to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and career development. During the last 10 years, he has been extensively involved in surgical examinations at multiple centres in the UK and Australia and has designed, directed and delivered a portfolio of educational courses.