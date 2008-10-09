Clinical Case Studies in Physiotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443069161, 9780702036200

Clinical Case Studies in Physiotherapy

1st Edition

A Guide for Students and Graduates

Editors: Lauren Guthrie
eBook ISBN: 9780702036200
Paperback ISBN: 9780443069161
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th October 2008
Page Count: 408
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 How to prepare for placement

3 What to expect when on placement

4 Obtaining your first physiotherapy post

5 Case studies in respiratory physiotherapy

6 Case studies in Neurological Physiotherapy

7 Case studies in orthopaedics

8 Case studies in Musculoskeletal out-patients

9 Case Studies in Care of the Elderly

10 Case studies in Mental Health

11 Case studies in Women’s Health

Description

Starting a placement or rotation in an unfamiliar clinical area is exciting but can be daunting. CLINICAL CASE STUDIES IN PHYSIOTHERAPY provides invaluable advice and practical guidance on cases and problems encountered on a daily basis allowing you to work with ease and confidence. By adopting a problem solving approach to the cases through the use of questions and answers, the authors will help you to think constructively about each case within all the key specialities of physiotherapy.

Key Features

Starting a placement or rotation in an unfamiliar clinical area is exciting but can be daunting. CLINICAL CASE STUDIES IN PHYSIOTHERAPY provides invaluable advice and practical guidance on cases and problems encountered on a daily basis allowing you to work with ease and confidence. By adopting a problem solving approach to the cases through the use of questions and answers, the authors will help you to think constructively about each case within all the key specialities of physiotherapy.

  • Hints and tips to get you ready for clinical placement
  • How to secure your first physiotherapy post
  • Case studies in the following clinical areas: respiratory, orthopaedics, neurology, musculoskeletal out-patients, care of the elderly, mental health and womens health
  • Cases covering paediatrics also included

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036200
Paperback ISBN:
9780443069161

About the Editors

Lauren Guthrie Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.