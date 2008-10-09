Clinical Case Studies in Physiotherapy
1st Edition
A Guide for Students and Graduates
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 How to prepare for placement
3 What to expect when on placement
4 Obtaining your first physiotherapy post
5 Case studies in respiratory physiotherapy
6 Case studies in Neurological Physiotherapy
7 Case studies in orthopaedics
8 Case studies in Musculoskeletal out-patients
9 Case Studies in Care of the Elderly
10 Case studies in Mental Health
11 Case studies in Women’s Health
Description
Starting a placement or rotation in an unfamiliar clinical area is exciting but can be daunting. CLINICAL CASE STUDIES IN PHYSIOTHERAPY provides invaluable advice and practical guidance on cases and problems encountered on a daily basis allowing you to work with ease and confidence. By adopting a problem solving approach to the cases through the use of questions and answers, the authors will help you to think constructively about each case within all the key specialities of physiotherapy.
Key Features
Starting a placement or rotation in an unfamiliar clinical area is exciting but can be daunting. CLINICAL CASE STUDIES IN PHYSIOTHERAPY provides invaluable advice and practical guidance on cases and problems encountered on a daily basis allowing you to work with ease and confidence. By adopting a problem solving approach to the cases through the use of questions and answers, the authors will help you to think constructively about each case within all the key specialities of physiotherapy.
- Hints and tips to get you ready for clinical placement
- How to secure your first physiotherapy post
- Case studies in the following clinical areas: respiratory, orthopaedics, neurology, musculoskeletal out-patients, care of the elderly, mental health and womens health
- Cases covering paediatrics also included
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 9th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036200
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443069161