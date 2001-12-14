Clinical Case in Contact Lenses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750690447, 9780702039263

Clinical Case in Contact Lenses

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Watanabe
eBook ISBN: 9780702039263
Paperback ISBN: 9780750690447
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th December 2001
Page Count: 232
Description

This clinical handbook presents common contact lens problems with step-by-step treatment solutions. Forty case studies cover a range of problems from basic fitting dilemmas to adverse effects of contact lens wear. Each case begins with a presentation of symptoms and signs, including a case history and objective test findings and ends with the author's diagnosis and discussion.

Table of Contents

Fitting Dilemmas and Complexities: Low-Riding RGP Contact Lens; Laterally Decentered RGP Lens; High-Riding RGP Contact Lens; Another Low-Riding RGP Contact Lens; Blurry, Uncomfortable Soft Lens; Poor Vision with a Toric Soft Lens; More Blurry Vision with Soft Toric Lenses; Optical Problems: Visual Flare: 1. Visual Flare; 2. Sudden Onset Blur in One Eye; Blurry Vision with RGP Lenses; Blurry Vision with New RGP Contact Lenses; Double Vision with Soft Toric Lenses; Cloudy Vision; Foggy Vision; Blurry Near Vision; More Problems with Near Vision; Fit Induced Complications: Soft Lens Red Eye; Pain with Soft Lens Wear; Soft Lens Discomfort; Redness with RGP Lenses; More Redness with RGP Lenses; Itchy Soft Lens; Itchy RGP Lens; Soft Lens Discomfort; Routine Soft Lens Wearer; There's a White Spot on my Eye; Pain and Redness with Soft Lens Wear; RGP Discomfort; Painful, Red Eye with Soft Lens Wear; Specialty Contact Lens Fitting Dilemmas: Uncomfortable RGP in Keratoconus; Bifocal Contact Lens Problem; Difficult RGP Fit; Post-surgical Glare; Post-surgical RGP Intolerance; Uncomfortable Keratoconus Fit; Orthokeratology: 1. Orthokeratology; 2. Occluder; Pupil Lens and a Red Eye

Details

About the Author

Ronald Watanabe

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Optometry and Chief, Cornea and Contact Lens Service, The New England College of Optometry, Boston, MA, USA

