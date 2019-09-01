Clinical Care of the Runner
1st Edition
Assessment, Biomechanical Principles, and Injury Management
Editors: Mark Harrast
Paperback ISBN: 9780323679497
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 300
Description
Offering current guidance from national and international experts, Clinical Care of the Runner provides a comprehensive, practical approach to caring for the runner patient. Editor Dr. Mark A. Harrast, Clinical Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine and Sports Medicine and Medical Director for Husky Stadium and the Seattle Marathon, ensures that you’re up to date with assessment, biomechanics, musculoskeletal injuries, medical illness, training, special populations, and other key topics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323679497
About the Editor
Mark Harrast
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine and Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.