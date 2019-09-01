Clinical Care of the Runner - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323679497

Clinical Care of the Runner

1st Edition

Assessment, Biomechanical Principles, and Injury Management

Editors: Mark Harrast
Paperback ISBN: 9780323679497
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 300
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Offering current guidance from national and international experts, Clinical Care of the Runner provides a comprehensive, practical approach to caring for the runner patient. Editor Dr. Mark A. Harrast, Clinical Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine and Sports Medicine and Medical Director for Husky Stadium and the Seattle Marathon, ensures that you’re up to date with assessment, biomechanics, musculoskeletal injuries, medical illness, training, special populations, and other key topics.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323679497

About the Editor

Mark Harrast

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine and Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.