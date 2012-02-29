Clinical Calculations - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455703845, 9781455703852

Clinical Calculations

7th Edition

With Applications to General and Specialty Areas

Authors: Joyce Kee Sally Marshall
eBook ISBN: 9781455703852
eBook ISBN: 9780323293471
eBook ISBN: 9781455754502
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th February 2012
Page Count: 416
Description

The only text that covers all four major methods of drug calculation, Clinical Calculations: With Applications to General and Specialty Areas, 7th Edition emphasizes patient safety above all else. It reflects the medications used in clinical practice today, with clear guidelines on the latest drug administration forms, techniques, and devices for both general and specialty areas. Plus, its user-friendly format and abundance of practice problems make it easy to understand and apply key drug calculation concepts.

Key Features

  • Coverage of all 4 major drug calculation methods — ratio & proportion, formula, fractional equation, and dimensional analysis — allows you to apply the method that works best for you.

  • A section on specialty areas and lifespan prepares you for the wide range of clinical calculations needed to practice in pediatric, critical care, labor & delivery, and community settings.

  • Caution boxes alert you to problems or issues related to various drugs and their administration.

  • A comprehensive post-test enables you to test your understanding of key concepts from the text.

  • Current drug information ensures you are familiar with the most commonly used drugs in clinical practice.

  • Up-to-date content on the latest drug administration techniques and devices helps you master the various forms of drug administration, including oral, intravenous, intra-muscular, subcutaneous, and other routes.

  • Remember boxes identify pertinent concepts you should commit to memory.

  • Note boxes emphasize important points related to concepts presented in each chapter.

Table of Contents

Part I: Basic Math Review

Part II: Systems, Conversion, and Methods of Drug Calculation

1.  Systems Used for Drug Administration

2.  Conversion Within the Metric, Apothecary, and Household Systems

3.  Interpretation of Drug Labels, Drug Orders, Bar Codes, MAR and eMAR, Automation of Medication Dispensing Administration, and Abbreviations

4.  NEW! Prevention of Medication Errors

5.  Alternative Methods for Drug Administration

6.  Methods of Calculation

7.  Methods of Calculation for Individualized Drug Dosing

Part III: Calculations of Oral, Injectable, and Intravenous Drugs

8.  Oral and Enteral Preparations with Clinical Applications

9.  Injectable Preparations with Clinical Applications

10.  Intravenous Preparations with Clinical Applications

Part IV: Calculations for Specialty Areas

11.  Pediatrics

12.  Critical Care

13.  Pediatric Critical Care

14.  Labor and Delivery

15.  Community

Part V: Post-Test: Oral Preparations, Injectables, Intravenous, and Pediatrics

Appendix A: Guidelines for Administration of Medications

Appendix B: Nomograms

References

About the Author

Joyce Kee

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, College of Health Sciences, University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware

Sally Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Nursing Service, Department of Veterans Affairs, Regional Office and Medical Center, Wilmington, DE

