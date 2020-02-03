Clinical Calculations - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323625470

Clinical Calculations

9th Edition

With Applications to General and Specialty Areas

Authors: Joyce Kee Sally Marshall Mary Forrester Kathryn Woods
Paperback ISBN: 9780323625470
Paperback ISBN: 9780323749589
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 424
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323625470
Paperback ISBN:
9780323749589

About the Author

Joyce Kee

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, College of Health Sciences, University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware

Sally Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Nursing Service, Department of Veterans Affairs, Regional Office and Medical Center, Wilmington, DE

Mary Forrester

Kathryn Woods

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.