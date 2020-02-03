Clinical Calculations
9th Edition
With Applications to General and Specialty Areas
Authors: Joyce Kee Sally Marshall Mary Forrester Kathryn Woods
Paperback ISBN: 9780323625470
Paperback ISBN: 9780323749589
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 424
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323625470
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323749589
About the Author
Joyce Kee
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, College of Health Sciences, University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware
Sally Marshall
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Service, Department of Veterans Affairs, Regional Office and Medical Center, Wilmington, DE
Mary Forrester
Kathryn Woods
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.