Clinical Biomechanics of Spinal Manipulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443078088, 9781437720327

Clinical Biomechanics of Spinal Manipulation

1st Edition

Authors: Walter Herzog
eBook ISBN: 9781437720327
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th March 2000
Page Count: 228
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

CLINICAL BIOMECHANICS OF SPINAL MANIPULATION introduces the basic concepts of biomechanics and emphasizes its applications to daily practice, particularly in the context of spinal manipulation. The chapters cover basic mechanics, functional anatomy, mechanics of spinal manipulation, and effects of spinal manipulative treatment. A chapter of case studies illustrates the application of biomechanics to spinal manipulation in realistic clinical situations.

Table of Contents

PART 1 BASIC MECHANICS: Vector Algebra, Force System Analysis, Newton's Laws, Particle Kinematics, Particle Kinetics, Inverse Statics Approach.
PART 2 FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY OF THE LUMBAR AND THORACIC SPINE.
PART 3 FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY OF THE CERVICAL SPINE
PART 4 THE MECHANICS OF SPINAL MANIPULATION
PART 5 THE MECHANICAL, NEUROMUSCULAR, AND PHYSIOLOGICAL EFFECTS PRODUCED BY CHIROPRACTIC SPINAL MANIPULATIVE TREATMENTS (CSMT): Movement and Relative Movements of Vertebrae During CSMT, Force Applied During CSMT, Audible Release, Reflex Phenomena, Viscerosomatic Responses.
PART 6 SPINAL MANIPULATION IN THE CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF SPINE PAIN

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9781437720327

About the Author

Walter Herzog

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology, University of Calgary, Human Performance Laboratory, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.