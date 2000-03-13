Clinical Biomechanics of Spinal Manipulation
1st Edition
Description
CLINICAL BIOMECHANICS OF SPINAL MANIPULATION introduces the basic concepts of biomechanics and emphasizes its applications to daily practice, particularly in the context of spinal manipulation. The chapters cover basic mechanics, functional anatomy, mechanics of spinal manipulation, and effects of spinal manipulative treatment. A chapter of case studies illustrates the application of biomechanics to spinal manipulation in realistic clinical situations.
Table of Contents
PART 1 BASIC MECHANICS: Vector Algebra, Force System Analysis, Newton's Laws, Particle Kinematics, Particle Kinetics, Inverse Statics Approach.
PART 2 FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY OF THE LUMBAR AND THORACIC SPINE.
PART 3 FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY OF THE CERVICAL SPINE
PART 4 THE MECHANICS OF SPINAL MANIPULATION
PART 5 THE MECHANICAL, NEUROMUSCULAR, AND PHYSIOLOGICAL EFFECTS PRODUCED BY CHIROPRACTIC SPINAL MANIPULATIVE TREATMENTS (CSMT): Movement and Relative Movements of Vertebrae During CSMT, Force Applied During CSMT, Audible Release, Reflex Phenomena, Viscerosomatic Responses.
PART 6 SPINAL MANIPULATION IN THE CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF SPINE PAIN
About the Author
Walter Herzog
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology, University of Calgary, Human Performance Laboratory, Calgary, Alberta, Canada