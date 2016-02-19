Clinical Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126571011, 9780323159272

Clinical Biochemistry

1st Edition

Contemporary Theories and Techniques

Editors: Herbert Spiegel
eBook ISBN: 9780323159272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 246
Description

Clinical Biochemistry: Contemporary Theories and Techniques, Volume 1 is a collection of papers that deals with the biochemistry of aging, managerial techniques, the evaluation of kits, and autoimmune diseases. One paper discusses laboratory management for clinical chemists—the administration of people, the application of budgets, the planning process, and the adoption of decision-making strategies. The government has also issued federal legislations such as the "Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act, 1967" and the "National Heath Planning and Resources Development Act of 1974" which are changing the way laboratories are doing business. Another paper describes areas of safety concerns specific to the environment of the laboratory that require technologies not readily available to the laboratory technician. These safety problems concern radioactivity and infectious etiologic agents. Another paper discusses criteria recommendations for kit selection in clinical laboratories, for example, the list issued by the Center for Disease Control and the standards issued by the National Committee for Clinical Laboratory Standards. Another paper explains the uses of mathematics in clinical chemistry, including the application of the Allen Correction, the Henderson-Hasselbalch Equations, empirical curve fitting, standard deviation, standard error. Other papers present guidelines in dealing with autoimmune diseases and in determining specific proteins in plasma, cerebrospinal fluid, and other biological fluids. This collection is suitable for clinic and laboratory administrators and managers, for chemical chemists, and investigators or technicians involved in laboratory work.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors ix

Preface xi

Acknowledgments xiii

1 Laboratory Management for Clinical Chemists

I. Introduction

II. Organizational Environment

III. Management Systems of a Clinical Chemistry Laboratory

IV. Planning and Decision-Making

V. Impact of Government in the Clinical Laboratory

References

2 Laboratory Safety and Environmental Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. Radioactivity

III. Etiologic Agents

IV. Safety and Health Administration

References

3 Criteria for Kit Selection in Clinical Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Review of Published Criteria

III. Special Considerations

IV. Recommended Criteria for Kit Selection

V. Conclusions

References

4 Mathematics in Clinical Chemistry

I. Molar Absorptivity and Absorption Coefficients

II. Units of Enzyme Activity

III. Absorbance at Multiple Wavelengths

IV. The Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

V. Osmolality

VI. Renal Clearance

VII. Distribution between Solvents

VIII. Complex Analytical Procedures

IX. Exponential Functions and Half-Life

X. Empirical Curve Fitting

XI. Standard Deviation, Standard Error, and Student's t Test

References

5 Blood Gases, pH, and Acid-Base Balance

I. Introduction

II. Respiratory Physiology

III. Measurement of the Metabolic Component

IV. Renal Physiology

V. Measurement of pH and Acid-Base Status

VI. Clinical Disturbances of Acid-Base Metabolism

References

6 Autoimmune Disease

I. Introduction

II. General Review of the Immune Response

III. Immunopathology of Autoimmune Multisystem Disease

IV. Immunopathology of Autoimmune Organ-Specific Disease

V. Etiology of Autoimmunity

VI. Murine Model of SLE

VII. Pathogenesis of Human SLE

VIII. Conclusions

References

7 Specific Proteins in Plasma, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Urine, and Other Biological Fluids

I. Plasma Protein Profiles

II. Cerebrospinal Fluid Proteins

III. Urine Proteins of Plasma Origin

IV. Proteins in Other Biological Fluids

References

Index

