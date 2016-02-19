Clinical Biochemistry
1st Edition
Contemporary Theories and Techniques
Description
Clinical Biochemistry: Contemporary Theories and Techniques, Volume 1 is a collection of papers that deals with the biochemistry of aging, managerial techniques, the evaluation of kits, and autoimmune diseases. One paper discusses laboratory management for clinical chemists—the administration of people, the application of budgets, the planning process, and the adoption of decision-making strategies. The government has also issued federal legislations such as the "Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act, 1967" and the "National Heath Planning and Resources Development Act of 1974" which are changing the way laboratories are doing business. Another paper describes areas of safety concerns specific to the environment of the laboratory that require technologies not readily available to the laboratory technician. These safety problems concern radioactivity and infectious etiologic agents. Another paper discusses criteria recommendations for kit selection in clinical laboratories, for example, the list issued by the Center for Disease Control and the standards issued by the National Committee for Clinical Laboratory Standards. Another paper explains the uses of mathematics in clinical chemistry, including the application of the Allen Correction, the Henderson-Hasselbalch Equations, empirical curve fitting, standard deviation, standard error. Other papers present guidelines in dealing with autoimmune diseases and in determining specific proteins in plasma, cerebrospinal fluid, and other biological fluids. This collection is suitable for clinic and laboratory administrators and managers, for chemical chemists, and investigators or technicians involved in laboratory work.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors ix
Preface xi
Acknowledgments xiii
1 Laboratory Management for Clinical Chemists
I. Introduction
II. Organizational Environment
III. Management Systems of a Clinical Chemistry Laboratory
IV. Planning and Decision-Making
V. Impact of Government in the Clinical Laboratory
References
2 Laboratory Safety and Environmental Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. Radioactivity
III. Etiologic Agents
IV. Safety and Health Administration
References
3 Criteria for Kit Selection in Clinical Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Review of Published Criteria
III. Special Considerations
IV. Recommended Criteria for Kit Selection
V. Conclusions
References
4 Mathematics in Clinical Chemistry
I. Molar Absorptivity and Absorption Coefficients
II. Units of Enzyme Activity
III. Absorbance at Multiple Wavelengths
IV. The Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
V. Osmolality
VI. Renal Clearance
VII. Distribution between Solvents
VIII. Complex Analytical Procedures
IX. Exponential Functions and Half-Life
X. Empirical Curve Fitting
XI. Standard Deviation, Standard Error, and Student's t Test
References
5 Blood Gases, pH, and Acid-Base Balance
I. Introduction
II. Respiratory Physiology
III. Measurement of the Metabolic Component
IV. Renal Physiology
V. Measurement of pH and Acid-Base Status
VI. Clinical Disturbances of Acid-Base Metabolism
References
6 Autoimmune Disease
I. Introduction
II. General Review of the Immune Response
III. Immunopathology of Autoimmune Multisystem Disease
IV. Immunopathology of Autoimmune Organ-Specific Disease
V. Etiology of Autoimmunity
VI. Murine Model of SLE
VII. Pathogenesis of Human SLE
VIII. Conclusions
References
7 Specific Proteins in Plasma, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Urine, and Other Biological Fluids
I. Plasma Protein Profiles
II. Cerebrospinal Fluid Proteins
III. Urine Proteins of Plasma Origin
IV. Proteins in Other Biological Fluids
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159272