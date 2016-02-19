Clinical Biochemistry V2
Clinical Biochemistry: Contemporary Theories and Techniques, Volume 2 is a collection of papers that deals with coagulation chemistry, inborn errors of metabolism (IEM), and the biochemistry of aging. One paper explains the biochemistry and clinical importance of lipoprotein-X (LP-X) as a marker for obstructive jaundice and also as a pointer in the deficiency of lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase (LCAT), a rare inborn error of metabolism. Another paper presents guidelines in determining radioimmunoassay that are used, for example, in identifying enzymes produced by various malignant lesions. One paper reviews the basic molecular events and interactions involved in the blood clotting process and its related systems. To determine inborn errors of metabolism, the investigator can use screening techniques, prenatal diagnosis or therapy, and laboratory procedures related to IEM. To correct errors at the gene level, transgenosis and genetic engineering use recombinant DNA research techniques involving the introduction of a foreign DNA into the host cell. Some examples of IEM are phenylketonuria and hyperphenylalaninemia without PKU. This collection can prove useful for the clinical chemists, endocrinologists, internists, medical practitioners, and investigators involved in research on biochemistry.
1 Biochemistry and Clinical Significance of Lipoprotein-X
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of LP-X
III. Analysis of LP-X Preparations
IV. Properties of LP-X
V. Methodology for the Measurement of LP-X
VI. LP-X and LCAT Activity
VII. Clinical Usefulness
VIII. Metabolism
IX. Conclusion
2 Radioimmunoassay
I. Introduction
II. Immunological Background in Radioimmunoassay
III. Preparation of Antibodies
IV. Labeling of Antigen
V. Principle of Gamma- and Beta-Scanning Equipment
VI. Rationale of Radioimmunoassay
VII. Methods of Separating Bound from Free Antigen
VIII. Calculation and Evaluation
IX. RIA of Polypeptide-Releasing Factors
X. Polypeptide Hormones from the Neurophypophysis
XI. Polypeptide Hormones from the Adenophypophysis
XII. Gastrointestinal Polypeptide Hormones
XIII. Calcitrophic Polypeptides
XIV. Placental Polypeptides
XV. Steroid Hormones
XVI. Cancer Markers
XVII. Various Proteins
XVIII. Miscellaneous
XIX. New Concepts in RIA
XX. Monoclonal Antibodies
XXI. Conclusion
3 Thyroid Function
I. Introduction
II. Thyroid Physiology
III. Laboratory Approach to Thyroid Disease
IV. Special Concerns for the Clinical Chemist
4 Coagulation Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Hemostasis
III. Overview of the Mechanism of Blood Coagulation
IV. Biochemistry of the Intrinsic Blood Coagulation System
V. Biochemistry of the Extrinsic Blood Coagulation System
VI. The Common Pathway of Blood Coagulation
VII. Biochemistry of the Transformation of Fibrinogen to Fibrin
VIII. Significance of Coagulation Biochemistry
5 Inborn Errors of Metabolism
I. Introduction and Historical Background
II. Mendelian Inheritance: Modes of Genetic Transmission
III. Gene Mapping
IV. Biochemical Genetics
V. Consequences of Inborn Errors of Metabolism
VI. Experimental Approaches and Methods of Diagnosis for Inborn Errors of Metabolism
VII. Genetic Screening
VIII. Prenatal Diagnosis of Inherited Metabolic Disorders
IX. Therapy of Inborn Errors of Metabolism
X. Biochemical and Genetic Heterogeneity
XI. Classification of Inborn Errors of Metabolism
XII. Examples of Inborn Errors of Metabolism
6 Biochemistry of Aging
I. The Evolution of Aging
II. Primary and Secondary Causes of Aging
III. The Chain of Life and the First Law of LeCompte
IV. The Vulnerability of Molecules in Transit
V. Approaches to Measurement of Physiological Age
VI. The Exogenous Factors
VII. The Endogenous Factors
VIII. Direct Causes of Premature Decline and Death
IX. Approaches to the Extension of a Healthy Life
X. The Central Facts
7 Quantitation and Interpretation of Serum Drug Concentrations
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Pharmacology-An Overview
III. Pharmacokinetics
IV. Individualization of Dosage
V. Basic Guidelines for Routine Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
VI. Optimal Therapy Requirement of a Minimum Effective Concentration
VII. Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology
VIII. Guide to Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
IX. An Overview of the Role of the Clinical Laboratory in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
