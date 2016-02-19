Clinical Biochemistry V2

Clinical Biochemistry: Contemporary Theories and Techniques, Volume 2 is a collection of papers that deals with coagulation chemistry, inborn errors of metabolism (IEM), and the biochemistry of aging. One paper explains the biochemistry and clinical importance of lipoprotein-X (LP-X) as a marker for obstructive jaundice and also as a pointer in the deficiency of lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase (LCAT), a rare inborn error of metabolism. Another paper presents guidelines in determining radioimmunoassay that are used, for example, in identifying enzymes produced by various malignant lesions. One paper reviews the basic molecular events and interactions involved in the blood clotting process and its related systems. To determine inborn errors of metabolism, the investigator can use screening techniques, prenatal diagnosis or therapy, and laboratory procedures related to IEM. To correct errors at the gene level, transgenosis and genetic engineering use recombinant DNA research techniques involving the introduction of a foreign DNA into the host cell. Some examples of IEM are phenylketonuria and hyperphenylalaninemia without PKU. This collection can prove useful for the clinical chemists, endocrinologists, internists, medical practitioners, and investigators involved in research on biochemistry.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Volume 1

1 Biochemistry and Clinical Significance of Lipoprotein-X

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of LP-X

III. Analysis of LP-X Preparations

IV. Properties of LP-X

V. Methodology for the Measurement of LP-X

VI. LP-X and LCAT Activity

VII. Clinical Usefulness

VIII. Metabolism

IX. Conclusion

References

2 Radioimmunoassay

I. Introduction

II. Immunological Background in Radioimmunoassay

III. Preparation of Antibodies

IV. Labeling of Antigen

V. Principle of Gamma- and Beta-Scanning Equipment

VI. Rationale of Radioimmunoassay

VII. Methods of Separating Bound from Free Antigen

VIII. Calculation and Evaluation

IX. RIA of Polypeptide-Releasing Factors

X. Polypeptide Hormones from the Neurophypophysis

XI. Polypeptide Hormones from the Adenophypophysis

XII. Gastrointestinal Polypeptide Hormones

XIII. Calcitrophic Polypeptides

XIV. Placental Polypeptides

XV. Steroid Hormones

XVI. Cancer Markers

XVII. Various Proteins

XVIII. Miscellaneous

XIX. New Concepts in RIA

XX. Monoclonal Antibodies

XXI. Conclusion

References

3 Thyroid Function

I. Introduction

II. Thyroid Physiology

III. Laboratory Approach to Thyroid Disease

IV. Special Concerns for the Clinical Chemist

References

4 Coagulation Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Hemostasis

III. Overview of the Mechanism of Blood Coagulation

IV. Biochemistry of the Intrinsic Blood Coagulation System

V. Biochemistry of the Extrinsic Blood Coagulation System

VI. The Common Pathway of Blood Coagulation

VII. Biochemistry of the Transformation of Fibrinogen to Fibrin

VIII. Significance of Coagulation Biochemistry

References

5 Inborn Errors of Metabolism

I. Introduction and Historical Background

II. Mendelian Inheritance: Modes of Genetic Transmission

III. Gene Mapping

IV. Biochemical Genetics

V. Consequences of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

VI. Experimental Approaches and Methods of Diagnosis for Inborn Errors of Metabolism

VII. Genetic Screening

VIII. Prenatal Diagnosis of Inherited Metabolic Disorders

IX. Therapy of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

X. Biochemical and Genetic Heterogeneity

XI. Classification of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

XII. Examples of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

References

6 Biochemistry of Aging

I. The Evolution of Aging

II. Primary and Secondary Causes of Aging

III. The Chain of Life and the First Law of LeCompte

IV. The Vulnerability of Molecules in Transit

V. Approaches to Measurement of Physiological Age

VI. The Exogenous Factors

VII. The Endogenous Factors

VIII. Direct Causes of Premature Decline and Death

IX. Approaches to the Extension of a Healthy Life

X. The Central Facts

References

7 Quantitation and Interpretation of Serum Drug Concentrations

I. Introduction

II. Clinical Pharmacology-An Overview

III. Pharmacokinetics

IV. Individualization of Dosage

V. Basic Guidelines for Routine Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

VI. Optimal Therapy Requirement of a Minimum Effective Concentration

VII. Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology

VIII. Guide to Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

IX. An Overview of the Role of the Clinical Laboratory in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

References

Index