Clinical Biochemistry of Domestic Animals
3rd Edition
Clinical Biochemistry of Domestic Animals, Third Edition, represents a major revision of the previous editions. Since the publication of the first edition of ""Clinical Biochemistry of Domestic Animals,"" veterinary clinical biochemistry has enjoyed a virtual explosion of new knowledge commensurate with the increased importance of companion animals, the livestock industry, and experimental animals. This third edition brings together some of the most important areas of clinical biochemistry pertinent to these sectors. For this purpose, new chapters on the reproductive hormones and clinical enzymology have been added, in addition to a rewriting of the chapters on renal function and plasma proteins and extensive revisions of all other chapters.
The volume contains 18 chapters and opens with discussions of carbohydrate and lipid metabolism and associated disorders. This is followed by separate chapters on serum proteins and the dysproteinemias; porpyhrins; clinical enzymology; liver, pancreatic, and kidney function; and the physiology and pathophysiology of body fluids. Subsequent chapters deal with pituitary, adrenal, and thyroid function; skeletal muscle function; calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron metabolism; the mechanisms of homeostasis; and cerebrospinal fluid physiology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Carbohydrate Metabolism and Its Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Digestion
III. Absorption
IV. Metabolism of Absorbed Carbohydrates
V. Interrelationships of Carbohydrate, Lipid, and Protein Metabolism
VI. Insulin and Carbohydrate Metabolism
VII. Blood Glucose Concentration and It's Regulation
VIII. Methodology
IX. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism
X. Disorders of Ruminants Associated with Hypoglycemia
References
2 Lipid Metabolism and Its Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Classes of Lipids
III. Chemistry of Some Lipids
IV. Digestion and Absorption of Lipids
V. Fate of Dietary Lipids
VI. Transport of Lipids
VII. Biosynthesis of Lipids
VIII. Oxidation of Fatty Acids
IX. Special Aspects of Lipid Metabolism in Domestic Animals
References
3 Serum Proteins and the Dysproteinemias
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Normal Serum Proteins
IV. Interpretation of Serum Protein Profiles
References
4 Porphyrins, Heme, and Erythrocyte Metabolism: The Porphyrias
I. Introduction
II. Erythropoiesis
III. The Developing Erythrocyte and Reticulocyte
IV. The Mature Erythrocyte
V. Determinants of RBC Survival
VI. Porphyrias of Animals
References
5 Clinical Enzymology
I. Introduction
II. Basic Enzymology
III. Serum Enzymes of Clinical Diagnostic Importance
IV. Organs
References
6 Liver Function
I. Introduction
II. General Types of Liver Disease
III. Indication for Liver Function Tests
IV. Classification of Liver Function Tests
V. Tests Measuring the Hepatic Transport (Uptake, Conjugation, and Excretion) of Organic Anions
VI. Serum Enzyme Tests
VII. Specific Biochemical Tests
VIII. Liver Biopsy and Radiographic Procedures
References
7 Pancreatic Function
I. Introduction
II. Psychology of the Pancreas
III. Pancreatic Disease
IV. Laboratory Diagnostic Aids
References
8 Gastrointestinal Function
I. Introduction
II. Gastrointestinal Secretion
III. Digestion and Absorption
IV. Disturbances of Gastrointestinal Function
References
9 Kidney Function
I. Introduction
II. Normal Renal Functions
III. Alterations in Renal Function Due to Extrarenal Factors
IV. Primary Renal Dysfunction—Acute Failure
V. Primary Renal Dysfunction—Chronic Failure
VI. Urinalysis
VII. Tests of Renal Function
References
10 Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Balance
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of Body Fluids
III. Pathophysiology of Body Water
IV. Pathophysiology of Osmotic Pressure
V. Salt and Water Interrelationships
VI. Pathophysiology of Acid-Base Balance
VII. Pathophysiology of Potassium Metabolism
VIII. Role of Anions
IX. Clinical Evaluation of Patients
X. Laboratory Evaluation of Patients
XI. Clinical Syndromes Associated with Disturbances of Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
XII. Fluid Therapy
References
11 Pituitary and Adrenal Function
I. Introduction
II. Hormones of the Adenohypophysis
III. Hormones of the Neurohypophysis
IV. Hormones of the Adrenal Cortex
V. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla
VI. Tests of Function
References
12 Thyroid Function
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Considerations
III. Physiology
IV. Thyroid Function Tests
V. Disorders of Iodine Metabolism
References
13 Reproductive Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Assay Methods
III. Physiology of Reproductive Hormones in the Female
IV. Clinical Aspects of Reproductive Endocrinology
References
14 Skeletal Muscle Function
I. Introduction
II. Sarcoplasmic Organelles and Muscular Contraction
III. Heterogeneity of Skeletal Muscle
IV. Neural Tropic Influences on Muscle
V. Adaptations to Exercise
VI. Serum Enzyme Determinations in the Diagnosis of Neuromuscular Disorders
VII. Muscle Biopsy and Histochemistry in the Diagnosis of Neuromuscular Disorders
References
15 Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Metabolism
I. Calcium and Inorganic Phosphorus Metabolism
II. Serum Calcium and Phosphorus Levels
III. Abnormal Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
IV. Bone Disorders
V. Magnesium Metabolism
VI. Serum Magnesium
VII. Disturbances of Magnesium Metabolism
References
16 Iron Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Iron Balance
III. Dietary Iron
IV. Iron Metabolism
V. Tests of Iron Metabolism
VI. Disorders of Iron Metabolism
References
17 Hemostasis and Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Hemostasis
III. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bleeding Disorders
IV. Bleeding Disorders
References
18 Cerebrospinal Fluid
I. Introduction
II. Secretion of CSF
III. Outflow of CSF
IV. Factors Governing CSF Composition
V. Blood-Brain Barrier
VI. Composition of CSF
VII. Removal of CSF
VIII. Examination of CSF
IX. CSF in Disease
References
19 Synovial Fluid
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics and Composition of Synovial Fluid
III. Examination of Synovial Fluid
IV. Pathological Changes in Synovial Fluid
References
Appendixes
Appendix I. SI Units
Appendix II. Conversion Factors of Some Conventional Serum Enzyme Units to International Units
Appendix III. Temperature Correction Factors for Some Common Enzymes
Appendix IV. Stability of Enzymes in Serum under Various Storage Conditions
Appendix V. Temperature Conversions from Degrees Fahrenheit to Degrees Celsius
Appendix VI. Normal Concentrations of Blood Constituents in Domestic Animals
Appendix VII. Normal Concentrations of Urine Constituents in Domestic Animals
Appendix VIII. Normal Concentrations of Constituents of Cerebrospinal Fluid in Domestic Animals
Index
- No. of pages:
- 846
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273655