Clinical Biochemistry of Domestic Animals, Third Edition, represents a major revision of the previous editions. Since the publication of the first edition of ""Clinical Biochemistry of Domestic Animals,"" veterinary clinical biochemistry has enjoyed a virtual explosion of new knowledge commensurate with the increased importance of companion animals, the livestock industry, and experimental animals. This third edition brings together some of the most important areas of clinical biochemistry pertinent to these sectors. For this purpose, new chapters on the reproductive hormones and clinical enzymology have been added, in addition to a rewriting of the chapters on renal function and plasma proteins and extensive revisions of all other chapters. The volume contains 18 chapters and opens with discussions of carbohydrate and lipid metabolism and associated disorders. This is followed by separate chapters on serum proteins and the dysproteinemias; porpyhrins; clinical enzymology; liver, pancreatic, and kidney function; and the physiology and pathophysiology of body fluids. Subsequent chapters deal with pituitary, adrenal, and thyroid function; skeletal muscle function; calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron metabolism; the mechanisms of homeostasis; and cerebrospinal fluid physiology.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1 Carbohydrate Metabolism and Its Disorders

I. Introduction

II. Digestion

III. Absorption

IV. Metabolism of Absorbed Carbohydrates

V. Interrelationships of Carbohydrate, Lipid, and Protein Metabolism

VI. Insulin and Carbohydrate Metabolism

VII. Blood Glucose Concentration and It's Regulation

VIII. Methodology

IX. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism

X. Disorders of Ruminants Associated with Hypoglycemia

References

2 Lipid Metabolism and Its Disorders

I. Introduction

II. Classes of Lipids

III. Chemistry of Some Lipids

IV. Digestion and Absorption of Lipids

V. Fate of Dietary Lipids

VI. Transport of Lipids

VII. Biosynthesis of Lipids

VIII. Oxidation of Fatty Acids

IX. Special Aspects of Lipid Metabolism in Domestic Animals

References

3 Serum Proteins and the Dysproteinemias

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Normal Serum Proteins

IV. Interpretation of Serum Protein Profiles

References

4 Porphyrins, Heme, and Erythrocyte Metabolism: The Porphyrias

I. Introduction

II. Erythropoiesis

III. The Developing Erythrocyte and Reticulocyte

IV. The Mature Erythrocyte

V. Determinants of RBC Survival

VI. Porphyrias of Animals

References

5 Clinical Enzymology

I. Introduction

II. Basic Enzymology

III. Serum Enzymes of Clinical Diagnostic Importance

IV. Organs

References

6 Liver Function

I. Introduction

II. General Types of Liver Disease

III. Indication for Liver Function Tests

IV. Classification of Liver Function Tests

V. Tests Measuring the Hepatic Transport (Uptake, Conjugation, and Excretion) of Organic Anions

VI. Serum Enzyme Tests

VII. Specific Biochemical Tests

VIII. Liver Biopsy and Radiographic Procedures

References

7 Pancreatic Function

I. Introduction

II. Psychology of the Pancreas

III. Pancreatic Disease

IV. Laboratory Diagnostic Aids

References

8 Gastrointestinal Function

I. Introduction

II. Gastrointestinal Secretion

III. Digestion and Absorption

IV. Disturbances of Gastrointestinal Function

References

9 Kidney Function

I. Introduction

II. Normal Renal Functions

III. Alterations in Renal Function Due to Extrarenal Factors

IV. Primary Renal Dysfunction—Acute Failure

V. Primary Renal Dysfunction—Chronic Failure

VI. Urinalysis

VII. Tests of Renal Function

References

10 Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Balance

I. Introduction

II. Physiology of Body Fluids

III. Pathophysiology of Body Water

IV. Pathophysiology of Osmotic Pressure

V. Salt and Water Interrelationships

VI. Pathophysiology of Acid-Base Balance

VII. Pathophysiology of Potassium Metabolism

VIII. Role of Anions

IX. Clinical Evaluation of Patients

X. Laboratory Evaluation of Patients

XI. Clinical Syndromes Associated with Disturbances of Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance

XII. Fluid Therapy

References

11 Pituitary and Adrenal Function

I. Introduction

II. Hormones of the Adenohypophysis

III. Hormones of the Neurohypophysis

IV. Hormones of the Adrenal Cortex

V. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla

VI. Tests of Function

References

12 Thyroid Function

I. Introduction

II. Anatomical Considerations

III. Physiology

IV. Thyroid Function Tests

V. Disorders of Iodine Metabolism

References

13 Reproductive Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Assay Methods

III. Physiology of Reproductive Hormones in the Female

IV. Clinical Aspects of Reproductive Endocrinology

References

14 Skeletal Muscle Function

I. Introduction

II. Sarcoplasmic Organelles and Muscular Contraction

III. Heterogeneity of Skeletal Muscle

IV. Neural Tropic Influences on Muscle

V. Adaptations to Exercise

VI. Serum Enzyme Determinations in the Diagnosis of Neuromuscular Disorders

VII. Muscle Biopsy and Histochemistry in the Diagnosis of Neuromuscular Disorders

References

15 Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Metabolism

I. Calcium and Inorganic Phosphorus Metabolism

II. Serum Calcium and Phosphorus Levels

III. Abnormal Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

IV. Bone Disorders

V. Magnesium Metabolism

VI. Serum Magnesium

VII. Disturbances of Magnesium Metabolism

References

16 Iron Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Iron Balance

III. Dietary Iron

IV. Iron Metabolism

V. Tests of Iron Metabolism

VI. Disorders of Iron Metabolism

References

17 Hemostasis and Coagulation

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Hemostasis

III. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bleeding Disorders

IV. Bleeding Disorders

References

18 Cerebrospinal Fluid

I. Introduction

II. Secretion of CSF

III. Outflow of CSF

IV. Factors Governing CSF Composition

V. Blood-Brain Barrier

VI. Composition of CSF

VII. Removal of CSF

VIII. Examination of CSF

IX. CSF in Disease

References

19 Synovial Fluid

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics and Composition of Synovial Fluid

III. Examination of Synovial Fluid

IV. Pathological Changes in Synovial Fluid

References

Appendixes

Appendix I. SI Units

Appendix II. Conversion Factors of Some Conventional Serum Enzyme Units to International Units

Appendix III. Temperature Correction Factors for Some Common Enzymes

Appendix IV. Stability of Enzymes in Serum under Various Storage Conditions

Appendix V. Temperature Conversions from Degrees Fahrenheit to Degrees Celsius

Appendix VI. Normal Concentrations of Blood Constituents in Domestic Animals

Appendix VII. Normal Concentrations of Urine Constituents in Domestic Animals

Appendix VIII. Normal Concentrations of Constituents of Cerebrospinal Fluid in Domestic Animals

Index