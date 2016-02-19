Clinical Biochemistry of Domestic Animals
2nd Edition
Description
Clinical Biochemistry of Domestic Animals, Second Edition, Volume I, is a major revision of the first edition prompted by the marked expansion of knowledge in the clinical biochemistry of animals. In keeping with this expansion of knowledge, this edition is comprised of two volumes. Chapters on the pancreas, thyroid, and pituitary-adrenal systems have been separated and entirely rewritten. Completely new chapters on muscle metabolism, iron metabolism, blood clotting, and gastrointestinal function have been added. All the chapters of the first edition have been revised with pertinent new information, and many have been completely rewritten. This volume contains 10 chapters and opens with a discussion of carbohydrate metabolism and associated disorders. Separate chapters follow on lipid metabolism, plasma proteins, and porphyrins. Subsequent chapters deal with liver, pancreatic, and thyroid functions; the role of the pituitary and adrenal glands in health and disease; the function of calcium, inorganic phosphorus, and magnesium metabolism in health and disease; and iron metabolism.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Contents of Volume II
1. Carbohydrate Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Digestion
III. Absorption
IV. Metabolism of Absorbed Carbohydrates
V. interrelationships of Carbohydrate, Lipid, and Protein Metabolism
VI. Insulin and Carbohydrate Metabolism
VII. Blood Glucose and Its Regulation
VIII. Methodology
IX. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism
X. Disorders of Ruminants Associated with Hypoglycemia
References
2. Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Classes of Lipids
III. Chemistry of Some Lipids
IV. Digestion and Absoφtion of Lipid
V. Fate of Dietary Lipids
VI. Transport of Lipid
VII. Biosynthesis of Lipid
VIII. Oxidation of Fatty Acids
IX. Special Aspects of Lipid Metabolism in Domestic Animals
References
3. Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Diagnostic Uses
III. Plasma Proteins in Infectious Diseases and Immunological Phenomena
IV. Physiological, Induced, and Other Factors Influencing the Plasma Proteins
V. Normal and Abnormal Values of Plasma Proteins
References
4. Porphyrin, Heme, and Erythrocyte Metabolism: The Porphyrias
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Ροrphyrins
III. Biosynthesis of the Porphyrins
IV. Metabolism of the Erythrocyte
V. Determination of the Porphyrins
VI. The Porphyrias
References
5. Liver Function
I. Introduction
II. Indications and Limitations of Liver Function Tests
III. Classification of Liver Function Tests
IV. Tests Measuring the Hepatic Uptake, Conjugation, and Excretion of Organic Anions
V. Serum Enzyme Tests
VI. Specific Biochemical Tests
VII. Liver Biopsy
VIII. Miscellaneous Liver Function Tests
References
6. Pancreatic Function
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of the Pancreas
III. Pancreatic Disease
IV. Laboratory Diagnostic Aids
References
7. The Pituitary and Adrenal Glands: Their Function in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Hormones of the Adenohypophysis
III. Hormones of the Neurohypophysis
IV. Hormones of the Adrenal Cortex
V. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla
VI. Tests of Function
References
8. Thyroid Function
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Considerations
III. Physiology
IV. Thyroid Function Tests
V. Disorders of Iodine Metabolism
References
9. Calcium, Inorganic Phosphorus, and Magnesium Metabolism in Health and Disease
I. Calcium and Inorganic Phosphorus Metabolism
II. Serum Calcium and Phosphorus Levels
III. Abnormal Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
IV. Bone Disorders
V. Magnesium Metabolism
VI. Serum Magnesium
VII. Disturbances in Magnesium Metabolism
References
10. Iron Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Iron Balance
III. Dietary Iron
IV. Iron Metabolism
V. Tests of Iron Metabolism
VI. Disorders of Iron Metabolism
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274171