Clinical Biochemistry:Metabolic and Clinical Aspects

Now fully revised and updated, Clinical Biochemistry, third edition is essential reading for specialty trainees, particularly those preparing for postgraduate examinations. It is also an invaluable current reference for all established practitioners, including both medical and scientist clinical biochemists.

Building on the success of previous editions, this leading textbook primarily focuses on clinical aspects of the subject, giving detailed coverage of all conditions where clinical biochemistry is used in diagnosis and management – including nutritional disorders, diabetes, inherited metabolic disease, metabolic bone disease, renal calculi and dyslipidaemias. The acquisition and interpretation of clinical biochemical data are also discussed in detail.