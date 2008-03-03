Clinical Assessment and Intervention for Autism Spectrum Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736062, 9780080559803

Clinical Assessment and Intervention for Autism Spectrum Disorders

1st Edition

Editors: Johnny Matson
eBook ISBN: 9780080559803
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736062
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd March 2008
Page Count: 446
Table of Contents

Introduction

Chapter 1 Assessment and Intervention in Autism: An Historical Perspective Amanda Richdale, Kimberly Schreck

Chapter 2 Evidence Based Practice for Autism Spectrum Disorders Mary Jane Weiss, Kate Fiske, Suzannah Ferraioli

Chapter 3 Autism Spectrum Disorders: A Lifespan Perspective Linda A. LeBlanc, Andrew R. Riley, Tina R. Goldsmith

Assessment

Chapter 4 Differential Diagnosis Marie Nebel-Schwalm, Johnny L. Matson

Chapter 5 Assessment of Challenging Behaviors in People with Autism Spectrum Disorders Peter Sturmey, Laura Seiverling, John Ward-Horner

Chapter 6 Communication and Social Skills Assessment Jeff Sigafoos, Ralf W. Schlosser, Vanessa A. Green, Mark O’Reilly, Giulio E. Lancioni

Chapter 7 Assessment of Independent Living/Adaptive Skills Naomi Swiezy, Melissa Stuart, Patricia Korzekwa, Stacie Pozdol

Chapter 8 Pharmacology Effects and Side Effects Luc Lecavalier, Kenneth Gadow

Interventions

Chapter 9 Challenging Behaviors Oliver C. Mudford, Angela M. Arnold-Saritepe, Katrina J. Phillips, Manine Maari Locke, I-Chen Sharon Ho, Sarah Ann Taylor

Chapter 10 Communication Ralf W. Schlosser, Jeff Sigafoos

Chapter 11 Teaching Adaptive Skills to People with Autism Karen Sheridan, Troy Raffield

Chapter 12 Comprehensive Treatment Packages for ASD: Perceived vs. Proven Effectiveness Raymond G. Romanczyk, Jennifer M. Gillis, Sara White

Chapter 13 Pharmacotherapy Luke Y. Tsai

Description

Autism spectrum disorder has received increasing research in recent years, with more information on assessment and treatment than can be readily assimilated from primary literature by clinicians. Clinical Assessment and Intervention for Autism Spectrum Disorders summarizes evidence-based assessments and intervention for Autism across the life-span, providing clinicians with a practical overview of how best to assess and treat this disorder. The book begins with a discussion of what warrants a determination of being "evidence based" and a description of the disorder from a life span perspective. The book also provides a chapter on differential diagnosis of autism relative to other disorders. What follows are separate sections on assessment and intervention. These chapters discuss first how to assess and then separately how to treat behavioral problems, communication and social skills issues, academic and vocational skills, and the use of pharmacology and an assessment of possible pharmacological effects. Intended for practitioners assessing and treating children with developmental delays, the book provides clinicians with best practices for assessing and treating delays associated with autism.

Key Features

  • Covers the full range of Autism Spectrum Disorders
  • Covers the lifespan
  • Focuses on evidence-based assessment and treatment

Readership

Practitioners and academics in clinical and school psychology, psychiatry, rehabilitation, special education, and social work

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080559803
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736062

About the Editors

Johnny Matson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, USA

