Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416059981

Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Ziad Issa Ziad Issa John Miller
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416059981
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2008
Page Count: 520
Description

Another timely companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, this unique volume focuses on the clinical aspects of all types of cardiac arrhythmias and offers the most up-to-date guidelines for diagnosis and treatment. You’ll get expert coverage of hot topics such as mechanisms of arrhythmias, electrophysiologic testing, mapping and navigation modalities, ablation energy sources, sinus node dysfunction, conduction disturbances, atrial tachyarrhythmias, preexcitation syndromes and all types of ventricular and supraventricular tachycardias. Expert Consult functionality allows you to access the entire contents of the book online, from any Internet connection.

Key Features

  • Offers unique perspectives from a three-author team whose members are affiliated with the Indiana University School of Medicine, one of the leading centers for arrhythmia research and treatment including
  • Includes Expert Consult, to allow you to access the entire contents of the book from any Internet connection.
  • Presents consistent organization with all chapters written to a template that shows every arrhythmia type in a similar manner so you can quickly locate desired information.
  • Covers a wide array of topics including mechanisms of arrhythmias, electrophysiologic testing, mapping and navigation modalities, ablation energy sources, sinus node dysfunction, conduction disturbances, atrial tachyarrhythmias, preexcitation syndromes and all types of ventricular and supraventricular tachycardias.
  • Reinforces the extensive text with management algorithms and treatment guidelines to aid visual learning.

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416059981

About the Authors

Ziad Issa Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director, Department of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois, Springfield, Illinois

John Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Director, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana

