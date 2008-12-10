Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

Another timely companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, this unique volume focuses on the clinical aspects of all types of cardiac arrhythmias and offers the most up-to-date guidelines for diagnosis and treatment. You’ll get expert coverage of hot topics such as mechanisms of arrhythmias, electrophysiologic testing, mapping and navigation modalities, ablation energy sources, sinus node dysfunction, conduction disturbances, atrial tachyarrhythmias, preexcitation syndromes and all types of ventricular and supraventricular tachycardias. Expert Consult functionality allows you to access the entire contents of the book online, from any Internet connection.