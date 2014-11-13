Clinical Applications of Functional MRI, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323833, 9780323323840

Clinical Applications of Functional MRI, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 24-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jay Pillai
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323833
eBook ISBN: 9780323323840
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2014
Description

Editor Jay J. Pillai and authors review important areas in Clinical Applications of Functional MRI. Articles will include: Blood Oxygen Level Dependent Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Presurgical Planning; Visual Mapping Using Blood Oxygen Level Dependent Functional MRI; Applications of BOLD fMRI and DTI in Epilepsy; Pretherapeutic fMRI in Children; BOLD fMRI for Presurgical Planning; Brain Tensor Imaging for Brain Malformations: Does it Help?; Technical Considerations for fMRI Analysis; Special Considerations/Technical Limitations of BOLD fMRI; The Economics of Functional MRI: Clinical and Research; Memory Assessment in the Clinical Context Using fMRI: A Critical Look at the State of the Field; Resting State BOLD fMRI for Pre-surgical Planning, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323833
eBook ISBN:
9780323323840

About the Authors

Jay Pillai Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

