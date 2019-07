Clinical Applications of Diffusion Imaging of the Brain, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 21-1

Topics covered in this issue are: Basic principles of Diffusion Imaging; Diffusion MR Imaging: An Important Tool in the Assessment of Brain Tumors; Diffusion MR imaging of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Diffusion Imaging in Demyelinating Diseases; Diffusion Imaging in Brain Infection; Diffusion Imaging in Brain Trauma; Diffusion Imaging in the Neonate Brain; Diffusion MR Imaging for Monitoring Treatment Response; Assessment of Brain Development; Future Horizons in Diffusion Imaging of the Brain.