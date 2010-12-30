Clinical Applications of Diffusion Imaging: from Head to Toe, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 19-1
1st Edition
Authors: Celso Hygino
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704668
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 232
Description
This issue reviews the latest advances and state of knowledge for the use of Diffusion Imaging (DI) in the clinical setting. After covering the basic concepts for DI, topics appear such as DI in central nervous system, head and neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis, breast, and musculoskeletal system. Lastly, a review of the use of DI for monitoring response to cancer treatment is included.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 30th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704668
About the Authors
Celso Hygino Author
Affiliations and Expertise
CDPI and Multi-Imagem Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.