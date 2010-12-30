Clinical Applications of Diffusion Imaging: from Head to Toe, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704668

Clinical Applications of Diffusion Imaging: from Head to Toe, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 19-1

1st Edition

Authors: Celso Hygino
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704668
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 232
Description

This issue reviews the latest advances and state of knowledge for the use of Diffusion Imaging (DI) in the clinical setting.  After covering the basic concepts for DI, topics appear such as DI in central nervous system, head and neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis, breast, and musculoskeletal system.  Lastly, a review of the use of DI for monitoring response to cancer treatment is included.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704668

About the Authors

Celso Hygino Author

Affiliations and Expertise

CDPI and Multi-Imagem Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

