Clinical Anesthesia in Neurosurgery, Second Edition, integrates the evolution of the field of neuroanesthesia with the major areas of neurosurgical activity to give the reader the required perspective and requisite information to help in laying the foundation for future advances as well as describing the current state of the art.

The book contains 25 chapters organized into five parts. Part I presents studies on cerebral physiology and evaluation. Topics covered include cerebral circulation and metabolism, intraoperative neurophysiologic monitoring, and central nervous system effects of anesthetic agents. Part II covers neurosurgical and related procedures, such as posterior cranial fossa surgery, surgery of the spine, and peripheral nerve surgery. Part III examines central nervous system trauma including spinal cord trauma and cardiovascular effects of severe head injury. Part IV takes up postoperative and intensive care, including postanesthetic care, neurosurgical intensive care, and parenteral nutrition while Part V deals with the medical criteria and legal aspects of brain death.