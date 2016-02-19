Clinical Anesthesia in Neurosurgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409901719, 9781483164786

Clinical Anesthesia in Neurosurgery

1st Edition

Editors: Elizabeth A. M. Frost
eBook ISBN: 9781483164786
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th October 1990
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical Anesthesia in Neurosurgery, Second Edition, integrates the evolution of the field of neuroanesthesia with the major areas of neurosurgical activity to give the reader the required perspective and requisite information to help in laying the foundation for future advances as well as describing the current state of the art.
The book contains 25 chapters organized into five parts. Part I presents studies on cerebral physiology and evaluation. Topics covered include cerebral circulation and metabolism, intraoperative neurophysiologic monitoring, and central nervous system effects of anesthetic agents. Part II covers neurosurgical and related procedures, such as posterior cranial fossa surgery, surgery of the spine, and peripheral nerve surgery. Part III examines central nervous system trauma including spinal cord trauma and cardiovascular effects of severe head injury. Part IV takes up postoperative and intensive care, including postanesthetic care, neurosurgical intensive care, and parenteral nutrition while Part V deals with the medical criteria and legal aspects of brain death.

Table of Contents


Contributing Authors

Foreword

Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

1 Introduction

I Cerebral Physiology and Evaluation

2 Cerebral Circulation and Metabolism

3 Intracranial Pressure

4 Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring

5 Central Nervous System Effects of Anesthetic Agents

6 Anesthesia for Neuroradiology

7 Fluid and Electrolyte Balance in Neurosurgical Patients

II Neurological and Related Procedures

8 The Management of Cerebrovascular Disease

9 Posterior Cranial Fossa Surgery

10 Intracranial Tumors

11 Surgery of the Spine

12 Peripheral Nerve Surgery

13 Pediatric Neuroanesthesia

14 Surgery for Seizures

15 Neurosurgical Intervention for Chronic Pain Problems

16 Stereotactic Surgery

III Central Nervous System Trauma

17 The Management of Head Injury

18 Cardiovascular Effects of Severe Head Injury

19 Pathophysiology and Management of Spinal Cord Trauma

20 Anesthetic Management of Patients with Neurologic Damage for Non-neurosurgical Procedures

IV Postoperative and Intensive Care

21 Postanesthetic Care

22 Neurosurgical Intensive Care

23 Parenteral Nutrition

24 Therapy Following Major Brain Insult

V Cerebral Death

25 Brain Death

Index

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483164786

About the Editor

Elizabeth A. M. Frost

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.