Clinical Anesthesia in Neurosurgery
1st Edition
Clinical Anesthesia in Neurosurgery, Second Edition, integrates the evolution of the field of neuroanesthesia with the major areas of neurosurgical activity to give the reader the required perspective and requisite information to help in laying the foundation for future advances as well as describing the current state of the art.
The book contains 25 chapters organized into five parts. Part I presents studies on cerebral physiology and evaluation. Topics covered include cerebral circulation and metabolism, intraoperative neurophysiologic monitoring, and central nervous system effects of anesthetic agents. Part II covers neurosurgical and related procedures, such as posterior cranial fossa surgery, surgery of the spine, and peripheral nerve surgery. Part III examines central nervous system trauma including spinal cord trauma and cardiovascular effects of severe head injury. Part IV takes up postoperative and intensive care, including postanesthetic care, neurosurgical intensive care, and parenteral nutrition while Part V deals with the medical criteria and legal aspects of brain death.
Table of Contents
Contributing Authors
Foreword
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
1 Introduction
I Cerebral Physiology and Evaluation
2 Cerebral Circulation and Metabolism
3 Intracranial Pressure
4 Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring
5 Central Nervous System Effects of Anesthetic Agents
6 Anesthesia for Neuroradiology
7 Fluid and Electrolyte Balance in Neurosurgical Patients
II Neurological and Related Procedures
8 The Management of Cerebrovascular Disease
9 Posterior Cranial Fossa Surgery
10 Intracranial Tumors
11 Surgery of the Spine
12 Peripheral Nerve Surgery
13 Pediatric Neuroanesthesia
14 Surgery for Seizures
15 Neurosurgical Intervention for Chronic Pain Problems
16 Stereotactic Surgery
III Central Nervous System Trauma
17 The Management of Head Injury
18 Cardiovascular Effects of Severe Head Injury
19 Pathophysiology and Management of Spinal Cord Trauma
20 Anesthetic Management of Patients with Neurologic Damage for Non-neurosurgical Procedures
IV Postoperative and Intensive Care
21 Postanesthetic Care
22 Neurosurgical Intensive Care
23 Parenteral Nutrition
24 Therapy Following Major Brain Insult
V Cerebral Death
25 Brain Death
Index
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 4th October 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164786