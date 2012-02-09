Clinical and Radiological Anatomy of the Lumbar Spine
5th Edition
Description
Clinical and Radiological Anatomy of the Lumbar Spine 5e continues to offer practical, comprehensive coverage of the subject area in a unique single volume which successfully bridges the gap between the basic science of the lumbar region and findings commonly seen in the clinic. Now with a greatly increased imaging section, this book will be ideal for students and practitioners of chiropractic, osteopathic medicine and osteopathy, physiotherapy, physical therapy, pain medicine and physiatry worldwide.
Key Features
- Presents a clear and accessible overview of the basic science relating to the structure and function of the lumbar spine
- Written by an internationally renowned expert in the fields of both clinical anatomy and back pain
- Describes the structure of the individual components of the lumbar spine, as well as the intact spine
- Goes beyond the scope of most anatomy books by endeavouring to explain why the vertebrae and their components are constructed the way they are
- Provides an introduction to biomechanics and spinal movement with special emphasis on the role of the lumbar musculature
- Explores both embryology and the process of aging in the context of spinal structure and function
- Explores mechanical back pain within the context of the structural and biomechanical principles developed earlier in the volume
- Extensive reference list allows readers seeking to undertake research projects on some aspect of the lumbar spine with a suitable starting point in their search through the literature
- Perfect for use both as an initial resource in undergraduate training in physiotherapy and physical medicine or as essential reading for postgraduate studies
Table of Contents
1. The lumbar vertebrae
2. The interbody joint and the intervertebral discs
3. The zygapophysial joints – detailed structure
4. The ligaments of the lumbar spine
5. The lumbar lordosis and the vertebral canal
6. The sacrum
7. Basic biomechanics
8. Movements of the lumbar spine
9. The lumbar muscles and their fasciae
10. Nerves of the lumbar spine
11. Blood supply of the lumbar spine
12. Embryology and development
13. Age changes in the lumbar spine
14. The sacroiliac joint
15. Low back pain
16. Instability
17. Reconstructive anatomy
18. Radiographic anatomy
19. Sagittal magnetic resonance scans
20. Axial magnetic resonance imaging
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 9th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702043420
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051661
About the Author
Nikolai Bogduk
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor; Conjoint Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy (Anatomy), Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle, Australia