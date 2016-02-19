Clinical and Experimental Toxicology of Organophosphates and Carbamates
1st Edition
Description
Clinical & Experimental Toxicology of Organophosphates and Carbamates considers the histochemical localization of cholinesterase in anticholinesterase poisoning. This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 59 chapters that discuss the pharmacology and toxicology of carbamates, as well as the neurobehavioral toxicology of anticholinesterases.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the overview of biological and clinical aspects of organophosphates and carbamates; biochemical determination of cholinesterase activity in fluids and tissues; intermediate syndrome in anticholinesterase neurotoxicity; structure-activity relationships and anticholinesterase activity; and the molecular events in delayed neuropathy. Other parts deal with the cardiac effects of anticholinesterase agents and the ecotoxicological consequences of interactions between avian esterases and organophosphorus compounds. These topics are followed by discussions on the analysis of the cutaneous and respiratory tract absorption of anticholinesterases and the use of organophosphorus compounds as chemical warfare agents. The final parts are devoted to the toxicity of anticholinesterases to aquatic organisms.
The book can provide useful information to toxicologists, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
List of Contributors
Abbreviations Used in the Text
Part 1 Basic Science
1 Overview of the Biological and Clinical Aspects of Organophosphates and Carbamates
2 Biochemical Determination of Cholinesterase Activity in Biological Fluids and Tissues
3 Histochemical Localization of Cholinesterase in Anticholinesterase Poisoning
4 Pharmacology and Toxicology of Organophosphates
5 Pharmacology and Toxicology of Carbamates
6 Structure-Activity Relationships and Anticholinesterase Activity
Part 2 Neurotoxicity
7 Neurobehavioural Toxicology of Anticholinesterases
8 Central Neurotoxicity and Behavioural Effects of Anticholinesterases
9 Acute and Subchronic Neurotoxicity and Cardiotoxicity of Anticholinesterases
10 Molecular Events in Delayed Neuropathy: Experimental Aspects of Neuropathy Target Esterase
11 Validation of a Rodent Model of Organophosphorus-Induced Delayed Neuropathy
12 Intermediate Syndrome in Anticholinesterase Neurotoxicity
Part 3 Specific Organ and Long-Term Toxicology
13 Cardiac Effects of Anticholinesterase Agents
14 Effects of Organophosphates on the Heart
15 Effects of Anticholinesterases on Airway Smooth Muscle
16 Pulmonary Toxicity of Anticholinesterases
17 Anticholinesterase-Induced Myonecrosis
18 Ophthalmic Toxicology of Anticholinesterases
19 Nephrotoxicity of Anticholinesterases
20 Immunotoxicology of Anticholinesterase Agents
21 Immunotoxic Effects of Anticholinesterases
22 Genotoxic and Carcinogenic Potential of Anticholinesterases
23 Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity of Anticholinesterases
Part 4 Environmental Aspects
24 Agricultural and Veterinary Toxicology of Anticholinesterases
25 Avian Toxicology of Anticholinesterases
26 Ecotoxicological Consequences of Interactions between Avian Esterases and Organophosphorus Compounds
27 Toxicity of Anticholinesterases to Aquatic Organisms
Part 5 Exposure Patterns
28 Cutaneous Absorption of Anticholinesterases
29 Respiratory Tract Absorption of Anticholinesterases
30 Exposure of Agricultural Workers to Anticholinesterases
31 Greenhouse Exposure to Anticholinesterases
32 Commercial and Residential Poisoning with Anticholinesterases
33 Residues of Anticholinesterases in Foodstuffs
34 Organophosphorus Compounds as Chemical Warfare Agents
35 Combustion Toxicology of Anticholinesterases
Part 6 Protection and Monitoring
36 General Considerations on Workplace Safety for Anticholinesterases
37 Physical Protection Against Anticholinesterases
38 Screening of Agricultural Workers for Exposure to Anticholinesterases
39 Monitoring for Exposure to Anticholinesterase-Inhibiting Organophosphorus and Carbamate Compounds by Urine Analysis
40 Neurophysiological Monitors of Anticholinesterase Exposur
Part 7 Clinical Toxicology by Geographical Regions
41 Organophosphate Poisoning in the UK: The National Poisons Information Service Experience during 1984-1987
42 Incidence, Presentation and Therapeutic Attitudes to Anticholinesterase Poisoning in the USA
43 Incidence, Presentation and Therapeutic Attitudes to Anticholinesterase Poisoning in Asia
44 Incidence, Presentation and Therapeutic Attitudes to Anticholinesterase Poisoning in Egypt
45 Anticholinesterases used in the USSR: Poisoning, Treatment and Preventative Measures
46 Acute Anticholinesterase Poisoning in China
Part 8 Clinical and Therapeutic Aspects
47 Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis of Acute Organophosphorus Insecticide and Carbamate Poisoning
48 Pseudocholinesterase Deficiency and Anticholinesterase Toxicity
49 Clinical Management of Acute Organophosphate Poisoning: an Overview
50 Anticholinesterase Poisoning: an Overview of Pharmacotherapy
51 Atropine in the Management of Anticholinesterase Poisoning
52 Efficacy, Toxicity and Clinical use of Oximes in Anticholinesterase Poisoning
53 Anticonvulsants in Anticholinesterase Poisoning
54 Calcium Channel Blocking Agents in the Management of Acute Anticholinesterase Poisoning
55 Acetylcholinesterase Sequestration of Organophosphate Intoxicants
56 Prophylaxis Against Anticholinesterase Poisoning
57 Role of Poison Control Centres in the Recognition and Management of Anticholinesterase Poisoning
58 Forensic Aspects of Acute Anticholinesterase Poisoning
59 Aerial Application and Spray Drift of Anticholinesterases: Protective Measures
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 24th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193656