Clinical and Experimental Toxicology of Organophosphates and Carbamates

Clinical & Experimental Toxicology of Organophosphates and Carbamates considers the histochemical localization of cholinesterase in anticholinesterase poisoning. This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 59 chapters that discuss the pharmacology and toxicology of carbamates, as well as the neurobehavioral toxicology of anticholinesterases. Some of the topics covered in the book are the overview of biological and clinical aspects of organophosphates and carbamates; biochemical determination of cholinesterase activity in fluids and tissues; intermediate syndrome in anticholinesterase neurotoxicity; structure-activity relationships and anticholinesterase activity; and the molecular events in delayed neuropathy. Other parts deal with the cardiac effects of anticholinesterase agents and the ecotoxicological consequences of interactions between avian esterases and organophosphorus compounds. These topics are followed by discussions on the analysis of the cutaneous and respiratory tract absorption of anticholinesterases and the use of organophosphorus compounds as chemical warfare agents. The final parts are devoted to the toxicity of anticholinesterases to aquatic organisms. The book can provide useful information to toxicologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Part 1 Basic Science

1 Overview of the Biological and Clinical Aspects of Organophosphates and Carbamates

2 Biochemical Determination of Cholinesterase Activity in Biological Fluids and Tissues

3 Histochemical Localization of Cholinesterase in Anticholinesterase Poisoning

4 Pharmacology and Toxicology of Organophosphates

5 Pharmacology and Toxicology of Carbamates

6 Structure-Activity Relationships and Anticholinesterase Activity

Part 2 Neurotoxicity

7 Neurobehavioural Toxicology of Anticholinesterases

8 Central Neurotoxicity and Behavioural Effects of Anticholinesterases

9 Acute and Subchronic Neurotoxicity and Cardiotoxicity of Anticholinesterases

10 Molecular Events in Delayed Neuropathy: Experimental Aspects of Neuropathy Target Esterase

11 Validation of a Rodent Model of Organophosphorus-Induced Delayed Neuropathy

12 Intermediate Syndrome in Anticholinesterase Neurotoxicity

Part 3 Specific Organ and Long-Term Toxicology

13 Cardiac Effects of Anticholinesterase Agents

14 Effects of Organophosphates on the Heart

15 Effects of Anticholinesterases on Airway Smooth Muscle

16 Pulmonary Toxicity of Anticholinesterases

17 Anticholinesterase-Induced Myonecrosis

18 Ophthalmic Toxicology of Anticholinesterases

19 Nephrotoxicity of Anticholinesterases

20 Immunotoxicology of Anticholinesterase Agents

21 Immunotoxic Effects of Anticholinesterases

22 Genotoxic and Carcinogenic Potential of Anticholinesterases

23 Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity of Anticholinesterases

Part 4 Environmental Aspects

24 Agricultural and Veterinary Toxicology of Anticholinesterases

25 Avian Toxicology of Anticholinesterases

26 Ecotoxicological Consequences of Interactions between Avian Esterases and Organophosphorus Compounds

27 Toxicity of Anticholinesterases to Aquatic Organisms

Part 5 Exposure Patterns

28 Cutaneous Absorption of Anticholinesterases

29 Respiratory Tract Absorption of Anticholinesterases

30 Exposure of Agricultural Workers to Anticholinesterases

31 Greenhouse Exposure to Anticholinesterases

32 Commercial and Residential Poisoning with Anticholinesterases

33 Residues of Anticholinesterases in Foodstuffs

34 Organophosphorus Compounds as Chemical Warfare Agents

35 Combustion Toxicology of Anticholinesterases

Part 6 Protection and Monitoring

36 General Considerations on Workplace Safety for Anticholinesterases

37 Physical Protection Against Anticholinesterases

38 Screening of Agricultural Workers for Exposure to Anticholinesterases

39 Monitoring for Exposure to Anticholinesterase-Inhibiting Organophosphorus and Carbamate Compounds by Urine Analysis

40 Neurophysiological Monitors of Anticholinesterase Exposur

Part 7 Clinical Toxicology by Geographical Regions

41 Organophosphate Poisoning in the UK: The National Poisons Information Service Experience during 1984-1987

42 Incidence, Presentation and Therapeutic Attitudes to Anticholinesterase Poisoning in the USA

43 Incidence, Presentation and Therapeutic Attitudes to Anticholinesterase Poisoning in Asia

44 Incidence, Presentation and Therapeutic Attitudes to Anticholinesterase Poisoning in Egypt

45 Anticholinesterases used in the USSR: Poisoning, Treatment and Preventative Measures

46 Acute Anticholinesterase Poisoning in China

Part 8 Clinical and Therapeutic Aspects

47 Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis of Acute Organophosphorus Insecticide and Carbamate Poisoning

48 Pseudocholinesterase Deficiency and Anticholinesterase Toxicity

49 Clinical Management of Acute Organophosphate Poisoning: an Overview

50 Anticholinesterase Poisoning: an Overview of Pharmacotherapy

51 Atropine in the Management of Anticholinesterase Poisoning

52 Efficacy, Toxicity and Clinical use of Oximes in Anticholinesterase Poisoning

53 Anticonvulsants in Anticholinesterase Poisoning

54 Calcium Channel Blocking Agents in the Management of Acute Anticholinesterase Poisoning

55 Acetylcholinesterase Sequestration of Organophosphate Intoxicants

56 Prophylaxis Against Anticholinesterase Poisoning

57 Role of Poison Control Centres in the Recognition and Management of Anticholinesterase Poisoning

58 Forensic Aspects of Acute Anticholinesterase Poisoning

59 Aerial Application and Spray Drift of Anticholinesterases: Protective Measures

