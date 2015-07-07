Clinical and Electrophysiologic Management of Syncope, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393287, 9780323393294

Clinical and Electrophysiologic Management of Syncope, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 33-3

1st Edition

Authors: Antonio Raviele
eBook ISBN: 9780323393294
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393287
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th July 2015
Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics devoted to syncope, a disorder that is associated with increased mortality. Internationally recognized experts discuss the many causes of syncope, helping the clinician to distinguish life-threatening etiologies from benign ones.

About the Authors

Antonio Raviele Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Venice Arrhythmias, Venice, Italy

