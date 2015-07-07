Clinical and Electrophysiologic Management of Syncope, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 33-3
1st Edition
Authors: Antonio Raviele
eBook ISBN: 9780323393294
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393287
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th July 2015
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics devoted to syncope, a disorder that is associated with increased mortality. Internationally recognized experts discuss the many causes of syncope, helping the clinician to distinguish life-threatening etiologies from benign ones.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 7th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323393287
About the Authors
Antonio Raviele Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Venice Arrhythmias, Venice, Italy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.