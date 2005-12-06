Clinical Anatomy of the Horse
1st Edition
Description
This new volume is the first photographic atlas of equine anatomy to integrate illustrations of prepared specimens with correlative images of the same structures as visualised by each of the commonly used imaging modalities; radiography, ultrasound and endoscopy. Additional images illustrate the position and orientation of these structures in the living animal, as they would most commonly be encountered, either in the course of a physical examination (for example the viscera or reproductive organs in a rectal or vaginal examination), or as they present in the prone animal, during a surgical procedure. Thus the atlas has a true utility for the practitioner as well as the student.
Key Features
- The only atlas of anatomy that combines illustrations of gross anatomy with radiographic images, ultrasound and endoscopic views to give a complete appreciation of all the structures
- Preparations of cross-sectional anatomy aid interpretation of diagnostic imaging such as ultrasonography
- All photographs are of fresh material, or living animals, rather than preserved specimens, to demonstrate the appearance of tissues in the living animal, or at post mortem autopsy
- Includes annotated images to illustrate the position and orientation of structures in situ, in the living animal, as they will be encountered in carrying out a physical examination or surgical procedure
- Colour photographs, with correlative radiographs are selected according to clinical importance
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgements
- Introduction
- Head
- Spinal column
- Forelimb and digit
- Hindlimb
- Thoracic Viscera
- Abdominal and Pelvic Viscera
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2006
- Published:
- 6th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058851
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435891
About the Author
Hilary Clayton
Affiliations and Expertise
McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Science, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Science
Peter Flood
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Veterinary Biomedical Sciences, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Diana Rosenstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences and Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA