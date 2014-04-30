Clinical Anatomy of the Cranial Nerves

Paul Rea graduated in Medicine from the University of Glasgow and then went into clinical training in a wide range of hospital specialties. He was then appointed as an Associate Lecturer in Anatomy at the University of Glasgow teaching medical, dental and science students.

During his time as an Associate Lecturer in Anatomy, he was awarded a scholarship to undertake a part time MSc in craniofacial anatomy alongside his teaching duties. His research won the Scottish Royal Medico-Chirurgical Society of Glasgow prize. He returned to clinical practice in pathology receiving training in all areas of histopathology, including post-mortem analysis.

He then returned to the University of Glasgow and was appointed as a University Teacher and subsequently Senior University Teacher. He is also one of the Licensed Teachers of Anatomy, appointed by St. Andrew’s House, Edinburgh. He teaches across the medical, dental and science programmes. He sits on many university committees and is a member of the Dental School Liaison Group. Paul has published in numerous journals and presented his work at many international conferences. He is also involved with public engagement with the Glasgow Science Centre as a Meet the Expert, and was key to the anatomical input to the international exhibition BodyWorks, and was a member of its Advisory Committee. He is also a STEM ambassador.

His research involves a successful strategic partnership with the Digital Design Studio, Glasgow School of Art. This has led to multi-million pound investment in creating world leading 3D digital datasets to be used in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching to enhance learning and assessment. This successful collaboration has resulted in the creation of the world’s first taught MSc in Medical Visualisation and Human Anatomy combining anatomy and digital technologies with internationally recognised leading digital experts. Paul is the joint Programme Coordinator for this programme.