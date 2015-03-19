Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians
3rd Edition
Description
Start your veterinary technician education off on the right foot with Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians, 3rd Edition. Combining expert clinical coverage with engaging writing and vivid illustrations, this popular text is the key to helping you understand the anatomic and physiologic principles that will carry you throughout your career. In addition to its comprehensive coverage of the diverse ways in which animal bodies function at both the systemic and cellular levels, the new third edition features a variety of helpful application boxes, vocabulary lists, and Test Yourself questions in every chapter to ensure you have a firm grasp of anatomic structure and its relevance to clinical practice.
Key Features
- High quality, full color illustrations highlight the details of anatomic structure to enhance understanding of anatomy functions.
- Chapter outlines summarize the contents of each chapter at the major concept level.
- Clinical Application boxes throughout the text demonstrate the clinical relevance of anatomic and physiologic principles.
- Test Yourself questions recap important information that appeared in the preceding section.
- Comprehensive glossary at the end of the text provides concise definitions and phonetic pronunciations of terms.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
2. Chemical Basis for Life
3. Anatomical Structure of the Cell
4. Physiology of the Cell
5. Tissues
6. Integumentary System
7. Skeletal System
8. Muscular System
9. Nervous System
10. Sense organs
11. Endocrine System
12. Blood, Lymph and Lymph Nodes
13. Immunity and Defense
14. Cardiovascular System
15. Respiratory System
16. Digestive System
17. Nutrients and Metabolism
18. Urinary System
19. Reproductive System
20. Pregnancy, Development and Lactation
21. Avian Anatomy and Physiology
22. Amphibian and Reptilian Anatomy and Physiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 19th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323227933
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356206
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227988
About the Author
Thomas Colville
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Veterinary and Microbiological Sciences, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND
Joanna Bassert
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA