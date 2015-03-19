Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323227933, 9780323356206

Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians

3rd Edition

Authors: Thomas Colville Joanna Bassert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323227933
eBook ISBN: 9780323356206
eBook ISBN: 9780323227988
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th March 2015
Page Count: 656
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Start your veterinary technician education off on the right foot with Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians, 3rd Edition. Combining expert clinical coverage with engaging writing and vivid illustrations, this popular text is the key to helping you understand the anatomic and physiologic principles that will carry you throughout your career. In addition to its comprehensive coverage of the diverse ways in which animal bodies function at both the systemic and cellular levels, the new third edition features a variety of helpful application boxes, vocabulary lists, and Test Yourself questions in every chapter to ensure you have a firm grasp of anatomic structure and its relevance to clinical practice.

Key Features

  • High quality, full color illustrations highlight the details of anatomic structure to enhance understanding of anatomy functions.
  • Chapter outlines summarize the contents of each chapter at the major concept level.
  • Clinical Application boxes throughout the text demonstrate the clinical relevance of anatomic and physiologic principles.
  • Test Yourself questions recap important information that appeared in the preceding section.
  • Comprehensive glossary at the end of the text provides concise definitions and phonetic pronunciations of terms.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
    2. Chemical Basis for Life
    3. Anatomical Structure of the Cell
    4. Physiology of the Cell
    5. Tissues
    6. Integumentary System
    7. Skeletal System
    8. Muscular System
    9. Nervous System
    10. Sense organs
    11. Endocrine System
    12. Blood, Lymph and Lymph Nodes
    13. Immunity and Defense
    14. Cardiovascular System
    15. Respiratory System
    16. Digestive System
    17. Nutrients and Metabolism
    18. Urinary System
    19. Reproductive System
    20. Pregnancy, Development and Lactation
    21. Avian Anatomy and Physiology
    22. Amphibian and Reptilian Anatomy and Physiology

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323227933
eBook ISBN:
9780323356206
eBook ISBN:
9780323227988

About the Author

Thomas Colville

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Veterinary and Microbiological Sciences, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

Joanna Bassert

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.