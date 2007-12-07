Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323046855, 9780323075596

Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians

2nd Edition

Authors: Thomas Colville Joanna Bassert Thomas Colville Joanna Bassert
eBook ISBN: 9780323075596
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th December 2007
Page Count: 568
Description

Examine the diverse ways animal bodies function at both the systemic and cellular levels with this vital resource. It brings you clear coverage essential to understanding the clinical relevance of anatomical and physiological principles. Fully updated and written by respected veterinary technician educators, this popular textbook is the practical, comprehensive foundation for your success in veterinary technology.

Key Features

  • Clinical application boxes help you sharpen your skills and apply principles to practice.
  • Test Yourself boxes throughout chapters emphasize important study points.
  • An extensive glossary provides quick reference to hundreds of important terms and definitions.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology

    2. Chemical Basis for Life

    3. The Amazing Cell

    4. Tissues: Living Communities

    5. The Integumentary System

    6. Skeletal System

    7. Muscular System

    8. Cardiovascular System

    9. Blood, Lymph and Immunity

    10. Respiratory System

    11. Digestive System

    12. Nutrition and Metabolism

    13. Nervous System

    14. Sense Organs

    15. Endocrine System

    16. Urinary System

    17. Reproductive System

    18. Pregnancy, Development and Lactation

    19. Avian Anatomy and Physiology

    20. Reptilian and Amphibian Anatomy and Physiology

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323075596

About the Author

Thomas Colville

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Veterinary and Microbiological Sciences, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

Joanna Bassert

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA

