Clinical Anatomy and Physiology for Veterinary Technicians
2nd Edition
Description
Examine the diverse ways animal bodies function at both the systemic and cellular levels with this vital resource. It brings you clear coverage essential to understanding the clinical relevance of anatomical and physiological principles. Fully updated and written by respected veterinary technician educators, this popular textbook is the practical, comprehensive foundation for your success in veterinary technology.
Key Features
- Clinical application boxes help you sharpen your skills and apply principles to practice.
- Test Yourself boxes throughout chapters emphasize important study points.
- An extensive glossary provides quick reference to hundreds of important terms and definitions.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
2. Chemical Basis for Life
3. The Amazing Cell
4. Tissues: Living Communities
5. The Integumentary System
6. Skeletal System
7. Muscular System
8. Cardiovascular System
9. Blood, Lymph and Immunity
10. Respiratory System
11. Digestive System
12. Nutrition and Metabolism
13. Nervous System
14. Sense Organs
15. Endocrine System
16. Urinary System
17. Reproductive System
18. Pregnancy, Development and Lactation
19. Avian Anatomy and Physiology
20. Reptilian and Amphibian Anatomy and Physiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 7th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075596
About the Author
Thomas Colville
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Veterinary and Microbiological Sciences, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND
Joanna Bassert
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA
