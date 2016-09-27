Climatic Hazards in Coastal Bangladesh
1st Edition
Non-Structural and Structural Solutions
Description
Coastal Hazards in Bangladesh: Non-Structural and Structural Solutions provides a review of the study of Bangladesh’s coastal region, an area whose location and physical geography present the prefect microcosm for the study of coastal hazards and for the development of tactics that are applicable to regions around the world.
The book presents engineers, scientists, and planners with the necessary tools and planning solutions used to combat coastal vulnerabilities in Bangladesh. Divided into seven chapters, it begins with a critical overview of cyclone and storm surge disasters, focusing on both engineering responses and public preparedness programs to such events.
In addition, engineering recommendations are provided for further reduction of their impacts, such as erosion, accretion, and land subsidence, and numerical models are introduced to assess flood induced hazard and risk, flood-induced design loads, and how to intervene in protecting key installations, infrastructures, and communities.
Key Features
- Provides engineers, scientists, and planners with the necessary tools and planning solutions they need to address the coastal vulnerabilities presented by floods, cyclones, and storm surge
- Includes engineering recommendations on how to reduce coastal hazards and their impact
- Explores the topic of sea level rise and the effect of salt water intrusion on fresh water and the surrounding soil
- Examines land uses in the coastal zones, their trend, and their effects on coastal zones
Readership
Researchers in the civil and environmental engineering, environmental science, agriculture and ecological fields of sustainable water management
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Author Biography
- Preface
- Chapter One. Introduction
- Climate Change as a Global Problem
- Coastal Bangladesh
- Coastal Zones of Bangladesh
- Organization of This Book
- Chapter Two. Tropical Cyclones and Storm Surges
- Meaning of Cyclones and Their Alternative Terms
- Origin of Tropical Cyclones
- Characteristics of Tropical Cyclones
- Climate Change Impacts on Bay of Bengal Cyclones
- Cyclone Hazards in Bangladesh
- Indigenous Adjustments to Cyclone Hazards
- Conclusion
- Chapter Three. Climate Change and Sea Level Rise in Bangladesh
- Introduction
- Complexities of Sea Level Rise
- Sea Level Rise in Bangladesh
- Sea Level Rise as a Climatic Hazard for Coastal Bangladesh
- Conclusion
- Chapter Four. Coastal Landform Changes: Coastal Erosion, Land Accretion and Subsidence
- Broader Perspectives
- Bangladesh Context
- Land Subsidence
- Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Salinity Intrusion and Impacts
- Introductory Concepts
- Geography of Salinity Intrusion in Coastal Bangladesh
- Salinity Dynamics in Coastal Bangladesh
- Salinity Impacts
- Strategies for Reducing Soil Salinity
- Conclusion
- Chapter Six. Land Use Change and Coastal Management
- Land Use Change
- Coastal Management
- Chapter Seven. Nonstructural Adaptation
- Definitions of Relevant Terms
- Broader Contexts of Adaptation and Adaptive Capacity
- Cyclone Adaptation Features in Indigenous Houses
- Agricultural Adaptation to Climate Change
- Adaptation of Coastal Fisheries to Climate Change Impacts
- Disaster Management Policies
- Chapter Eight. Structural Adaptation
- Living With Sea Level Rise Through Structural Adaptation
- Coastal Climate-Resilient Infrastructure Project
- Cyclone-Resistant Homes
- Cyclone Shelters
- Coastal Embankments and Polders
- The Triple-F Model
- Coastal Forestry
- Conclusion
- Chapter Nine. Conclusion
- Vulnerabilities of the Coast
- Challenges and Recommendations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 27th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128052761
About the Author
Bimal Paul
Bimal Kanti Paul, Ph.D. (Kent State University, Ohio, USA) is a Professor of Geography at Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, USA, where he has been teaching for last 26 years. He specializes in geography of environmental hazards and disasters, health/medical geography, population geography, and quantitative analysis in geography. Dr. Paul has a very impressive publication record – to date he has published 91 papers in nearly 40 referred journals, two books (one co-author with Harun Rashid), 25 book chapters, 17 book reviews, and 32 other papers. Most of these publications are the outcomes of externally funded research grants, including three from the National Science Foundation (NSF). In four different times, Dr. Paul received fellowships from the American Institute of Bangladesh Studies (AIBS). He was immediate past editor of the Geographical Review, a publication of the American Geographical Society (AGS). Prior to that, he was book review editor of The Professional Geographer, a quarterly journal of the American Association of Geographers (AAG). He is currently a member of the editorial boards of several professional journals, including The AAG Review of Books. He also served a member of the Editorial Board of several professional social science journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Modern Languages, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, USA
Harun Rashid
Harun Rashid, Ph.D. (University of Saskatchewan, Canada) is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, USA. Earlier, he taught at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (2004-2009), Lakehead University, Canada (1975-2004), University of Benin, Nigeria (1981-1982), and University of Dhaka, Bangladesh (1965-1969). Dr Rashid has published peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters on floodplain management and urban floods in Bangladesh, Canada, USA, and Nigeria. His other peer-reviewed articles include such diverse environmental topics as shoreline management on the Great Lakes, morphologic effects of dams and flood control channels (channelization projects), remedial action plans for pollution alleviation in the Great Lakes, choice modeling in water resources management, and media discourse on floods and climate change. He is the co-author of two books on climate change in Bangladesh (Rashid and Paul 2014; Paul and Rashid 2016). Dr Rashid is a member of the editorial board of four international journals: Disasters, International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction (IJDRR), Environmental Management, and The Arab World Geographer. He had also a keen interest in research administration and served as the Acting Associate Vice President Research at Lakehead University for two and half years (2002-2004).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, WI, USA