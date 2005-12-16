Climatic Geomorphology, Volume 8

During the past few decades climatic geomorphology has been substantially enlarged in knowledge, thanks to numerous detailed investigations, the application of a large number of techniques, and the acquisition of abundant absolute dates. The challenge of predicting the effects of the prophesied future global warming on morphogenetic processes and landforms has encouraged geomorphologists to study the Late Pleistocene and Holocene climatic changes from the geomorphological and geological record. The advances achieved in the field of climatic geomorphology during the past years are reflected by the publication of several specific monographs about the different morphoclimatic zones. The aim of this book is to provide an up-to-date general view of this branch of geomorphology. It includes a chapter on applied geomorphology for each morphoclimatic zone providing an approximation of the main environmental problems.