Climatic Geomorphology, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
FIRST PART - Introduction and concepts.
- Climatic geomorphology. SECOND PART - Geomorphology of glacial zones.
- Glaciers.
- Glacial erosion.
- Glacial transportation and sedimentation.
- Fluvioglacial erosion and sedimentation.
- Geomorphology applied to glacial regions. THIRD PART - Geomorphology of periglacial zones.
- The periglacial environment.
- Periglacial landforms.
- Some aspects of applied geomorphology in periglacial regions. FOURTH PART - Geomorphology of arid regions.
- The arid zones.
- Weathering processes and resulting forms.
- Desert surfaces: pavements, patterned ground, varnishes and crusts.
- The action of water in arid regions.
- Slopes in arid zones.
- The arid region piedmonts: glacis and alluvial fans.
- Desert lakes: playa-lakes and sebkhas. FIFTH PART - Eolian geomorphology.
- Eolian processes and erosive landforms.
- Eolian deposits.
- Applied geomorphologphy and arid regions. SEVENTH PART- Geomorphology of tropical zones.
- The humid tropics: weathering and laterites.
- Tropical landforms.
- Applied geomorphology in tropical regions. EIGHTH PART - Geomorphology and climate change.
- Environmental change.
- Climate change in glacial and periglacial regions.
- Climate change in arid and tropical humid regions.
Description
During the past few decades climatic geomorphology has been substantially enlarged in knowledge, thanks to numerous detailed investigations, the application of a large number of techniques, and the acquisition of abundant absolute dates. The challenge of predicting the effects of the prophesied future global warming on morphogenetic processes and landforms has encouraged geomorphologists to study the Late Pleistocene and Holocene climatic changes from the geomorphological and geological record. The advances achieved in the field of climatic geomorphology during the past years are reflected by the publication of several specific monographs about the different morphoclimatic zones. The aim of this book is to provide an up-to-date general view of this branch of geomorphology. It includes a chapter on applied geomorphology for each morphoclimatic zone providing an approximation of the main environmental problems.
Key Features
- Provides a global view of the different climatic zones of the Earth
- Reviews advances in climatic geomorphology
Readership
Geoscientists, geomorphologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 774
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 16th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530345
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517944
About the Authors
M. Gutierrez Elorza Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad de Zaragoza, Spain