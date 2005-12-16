Climatic Geomorphology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517944, 9780080530345

Climatic Geomorphology, Volume 8

1st Edition

Authors: M. Gutierrez Elorza
eBook ISBN: 9780080530345
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517944
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th December 2005
Page Count: 774

Table of Contents

FIRST PART - Introduction and concepts.

  1. Climatic geomorphology. SECOND PART - Geomorphology of glacial zones.
  2. Glaciers.
  3. Glacial erosion.
  4. Glacial transportation and sedimentation.
  5. Fluvioglacial erosion and sedimentation.
  6. Geomorphology applied to glacial regions. THIRD PART - Geomorphology of periglacial zones.
  7. The periglacial environment.
  8. Periglacial landforms.
  9. Some aspects of applied geomorphology in periglacial regions. FOURTH PART - Geomorphology of arid regions.
  10. The arid zones.
  11. Weathering processes and resulting forms.
  12. Desert surfaces: pavements, patterned ground, varnishes and crusts.
  13. The action of water in arid regions.
  14. Slopes in arid zones.
  15. The arid region piedmonts: glacis and alluvial fans.
  16. Desert lakes: playa-lakes and sebkhas. FIFTH PART - Eolian geomorphology.
  17. Eolian processes and erosive landforms.
  18. Eolian deposits.
  19. Applied geomorphologphy and arid regions. SEVENTH PART- Geomorphology of tropical zones.
  20. The humid tropics: weathering and laterites.
  21. Tropical landforms.
  22. Applied geomorphology in tropical regions. EIGHTH PART - Geomorphology and climate change.
  23. Environmental change.
  24. Climate change in glacial and periglacial regions.
  25. Climate change in arid and tropical humid regions.

Description

During the past few decades climatic geomorphology has been substantially enlarged in knowledge, thanks to numerous detailed investigations, the application of a large number of techniques, and the acquisition of abundant absolute dates. The challenge of predicting the effects of the prophesied future global warming on morphogenetic processes and landforms has encouraged geomorphologists to study the Late Pleistocene and Holocene climatic changes from the geomorphological and geological record. The advances achieved in the field of climatic geomorphology during the past years are reflected by the publication of several specific monographs about the different morphoclimatic zones. The aim of this book is to provide an up-to-date general view of this branch of geomorphology. It includes a chapter on applied geomorphology for each morphoclimatic zone providing an approximation of the main environmental problems.

Key Features

  • Provides a global view of the different climatic zones of the Earth
  • Reviews advances in climatic geomorphology

Readership

Geoscientists, geomorphologists

About the Authors

M. Gutierrez Elorza Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad de Zaragoza, Spain

