Climate Preservation in Urban Communities Case Studies
1st Edition
Description
Climate Preservation in Urban Communities Case Studies delivers a firsthand, applied perspective on the challenges and solutions of creating urban communities that are adaptable and resilient to climate change. The book presents valuable insights into the real-life challenges and solutions of designing, planning and constructing urban sustainable communities, providing real world examples of innovative technologies that contribute to the creation of sustainable, healthy and livable cities. Examples of successes, failures and solutions are presented based on a cross disciplinary approach for infrastructural systems, including discussions of drinking water, wastewater, power systems, broadband, Wi-Fi, transportation and green buildings technologies.
Key Features
- Presents a cross-disciplinary approach for anticipating, mitigating and designing effective infrastructure solutions
- Includes practical and project-proven best practices in applying climate preservation tools to maintain healthy cities
- Covers green practices, from architecture, to construction, also including international codes, methods and legal frameworks
Readership
Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, and Energy Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Smart Green Healthy Communities Are Now the Future
2. Agile Power Systems for Everyone: On-Site Distributed and Central Grid Systems
3. Integrated Cross-Disciplinary Studies: Circular Economics With Cases in Japan
4. Infrastructures for Green, Smart and Healthy Communities
5. Policies, Partnerships and Plans: Case of China
6. Interactionism in Everyday Community Life
7. Finance, Economics, and Sustainability
8. National Solutions at Local Levels: Case of Japan
9. Smart Green Healthy Communities: Cases of Science Parks and Microcities
10. Overview of Global Urban Cities
11. Conclusion: The Global Green Paradigm Shift
Appendix: Smart Community and City Environmental Responsibility (C2ER) With Green Computing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 16th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154366
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159200
About the Editor
Woodrow Clark
Woodrow W. Clark, II, MA3 , PhD, is an internationally recognized scholar and expert in economics, renewable energy, sustainability, and sustainable communities. He was a contributing scientist to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UNIPCC), which as an organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2007 along with Al Gore and his film “An Inconvenient Truth." Clark is an internationally recognized, respected expert, author, lecturer, public speaker and consultant on global and local solutions to climate change. His core focus is on economics for smart green communities. During the 1990s, he was Manager of Strategic Planning for Technology Transfer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) with University of California and U.S. Department of Energy. He was one of the contributing scientists for United Nations Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change (IPCC), awarded 2007 Nobel Peace Prize and Researcher for UN FCCC. From 2000-2003, Clark was Advisor, Renewable Energy, Emerging Technologies & Finance to California Governor Gray Davis. After the “recall” in 2004, Clark founded, and manages Clark Strategic Partners (CSP), a global environmental, policy and economics renewable energy consulting firm. Also 2015-2018, Clark taught courses at University of International Relations (UIR) in Beijing and lectured on “Environment Economics” Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (April 2017). He was appointed (July 2016) to be a member of the Editorial Board for the Energy Review Journal (ERJ) in China. He was selected to be a member of the UN B20 Finance Task Force supported in 2016 by China. Clark teaches and lectures in the EU, especially Denmark and Italy. Clark published 12 books by the end of 2017 and over 70 peer-reviewed articles, which reflect his concern for global sustainable green communities. He has authored and edited books are The Next Economics (Springer, 2012) and Global Sustainable Communities Handbook (Elsevier, 2014). In addition, his latest coauthored books, with Grant Cooke, are The Green Industrial Revolution (Elsevier, 2014), Green Development Paradigm (in Mandarin, 2015) and Smart Green Cities (Routledge, February 2016). In 2017, Clark had three (3) books published, 2nd Ed of his first book: Agile Energy Systems: Global Systems (Elsevier Press) and 2nd Ed of Sustainable Communities Design Handbook (Elsevier Press 2017). Three more books are planned in 2018, including Climate Preservation (Elsevier Press); 2nd Ed of Qualitative Economics: The Next Economics (Springer Press) and Qualitative and Quantitative Economics (Q2E) for Palgrave Press, Clark created Clark Mass Media Company (CM2C) from his media company in San Francisco 3 decades ago that now distributes documentary and dramatic series on economic, political, climate, environmental and social issues. He earned three MA degrees from universities in Illinois and his Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley, and in 2017, his PhD thesis was updated into a book on Violence in Schools, Colleges and Universities, Contact: wwclark13@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/woodrow-w-clark-ii-b6962214 https://bschool.pepperdine.edu/about/people/faculty/woodrow-clark-economics-research-professor/
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor in Economics, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School (PGSB), Pepperdine University, California, USA
Reviews
Dr. Clark has leveraged decades of international research to bring an essential focus on climate preservation. This book is an up-to-date and relevant compilation of thought leadership and cases drawn from technology, science, and economics. Policy makers in California would take heed to read this book as the need to foster green, smart and healthy communities is greater than ever.
David M. Smith, PhD
Associate Provost
Interim Department Chair
Economics, Marketing, Law
Pepperdine University
A must read book for anyone interested in understanding the issues that climate change poses for urban communities. The range of topics covered is excellent and the associated content provides valuable insights into the challenges and solutions for creating urban sustainable communities.
James R. Barth, PhD.
Lowder Eminent Scholar in Finance
Auburn University
Senior Finance Fellow, Milken Institute, Santa Monica, CA
Fellow of the Wharton Financial Institutions Center
Co-Editor of Journal of Financial Economic Policy