Climate for Creativity
1st Edition
Report of the Seventh National Research Conference on Creativity
Editors: Calvin W. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483159515
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 318
Description
Climate for Creativity is a report of the Seventh National Research Conference on Creativity. For various reasons, the contributions of a few others to the conference are not included as chapters in this book. The book is divided into two parts, separating 18 papers presented as chapters. Part I details the organizational setting for creativity. Part II describes other creativity settings and studies, including predictors and criteria of creativity; programming creative behavior; creativity research program; and a holistic approach to creativity.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Part I. Organizational Settings for Creativity
Chapter
1. Can Organizations Be Creative, Too?
2. Managing for Creativity in the Organization
3. The Innovational Revolution
4. Travels in Search of New Latitudes for Innovation
5. Creativity in Interpersonal Relations
6. Group Dynamics and Creative Functioning
7. Assessing the Relationships between the Industrial Climate and the Creative Process
8. The Identification and Use of Creative Abilities in Scientific Organizations
9. The Interest of the U.S. Civil Service Commission in Creativity
10. Making Organizational Changes toward Creativity
11. Major Weapon System Advances Through Multiple Innovations
Part II. Other Creativity Settings and Studies
12. Predictors and Criteria of Creativity: A Utah Progress Report
13. Maintenance of Creative Output through the Years
14. Programming Creative Behavior
15. Dynamic Dimensions of Teaching Learning
16. Intellective, Non-intellective, and Environmental Correlates of Mechanical Ingenuity
17. Creativity Research Program: A Review
18. A Holistic Approach to Creativity
References
Index
About the Editor
Calvin W. Taylor
