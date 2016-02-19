Climate for Creativity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163291, 9781483159515

Climate for Creativity

1st Edition

Report of the Seventh National Research Conference on Creativity

Editors: Calvin W. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483159515
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Climate for Creativity is a report of the Seventh National Research Conference on Creativity. For various reasons, the contributions of a few others to the conference are not included as chapters in this book. The book is divided into two parts, separating 18 papers presented as chapters. Part I details the organizational setting for creativity. Part II describes other creativity settings and studies, including predictors and criteria of creativity; programming creative behavior; creativity research program; and a holistic approach to creativity.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Part I. Organizational Settings for Creativity

Chapter

1. Can Organizations Be Creative, Too?

2. Managing for Creativity in the Organization

3. The Innovational Revolution

4. Travels in Search of New Latitudes for Innovation

5. Creativity in Interpersonal Relations

6. Group Dynamics and Creative Functioning

7. Assessing the Relationships between the Industrial Climate and the Creative Process

8. The Identification and Use of Creative Abilities in Scientific Organizations

9. The Interest of the U.S. Civil Service Commission in Creativity

10. Making Organizational Changes toward Creativity

11. Major Weapon System Advances Through Multiple Innovations

Part II. Other Creativity Settings and Studies

12. Predictors and Criteria of Creativity: A Utah Progress Report

13. Maintenance of Creative Output through the Years

14. Programming Creative Behavior

15. Dynamic Dimensions of Teaching Learning

16. Intellective, Non-intellective, and Environmental Correlates of Mechanical Ingenuity

17. Creativity Research Program: A Review

18. A Holistic Approach to Creativity

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159515

About the Editor

Calvin W. Taylor

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.