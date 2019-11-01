Climate Extremes and Their Implications for Impact and Risk Assessment
1st Edition
Description
Climate Extremes and Their Implications for Impact and Risk Assessment connects models for predicting the potential of climatic events and the impact that modeling forecasts can have on the potential destruction of such events. It provides introductory chapters on weather and climate extremes, also including impact-relevant indicators, measures for bias correction of climate model output, and relevant climate scenarios. In addition, various examples of applications in impact modeling studies and recent efforts of impact model-intercomparison studies are included.
This book provides practical applications that will be of interest to individuals working in a variety of industries, including energy, agriculture, transportation and health.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of current knowledge on the impacts of weather and climate extremes
- Features applications of modeling weather and climate extremes across a diversity of industries, including agriculture, health, ecosystem services and energy
- Describes the most recent efforts of impact model-intercomparison studies
Readership
Professionals in climate science, ecology, hydrology, hazards risk assessment and graduate students in the physical and social sciences
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Climate extremes in climate models
3. Sector-specific indicators for climate extremes
4. Climate Scenarios and their relevance/implications for impact studies
5. Overview of bias-correction approaches and constraints in climate modeling
6. Bias-correction of climate model output for impact models
7. Overview of impact modeling – Challenges and opportunities from multi-model intercomparison
8. ISI-MIP (Example of a multi-sector intercomparison project)
9. AgMIP (Example of an agricultural model intercomparison project)
10. Other relevant MIP(s)
11. Example Natural Ecosystems
12. Example Agriculture
13. Example Health
14. Example Energy
15. Example Transport
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148952
About the Editor
Jana Sillmann
Dr Jana Sillmann has a Master’s degree in Geoecology from TU “Bergakademie” Freiberg (Germany) and did her PhD at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology (Germany), where she specialized in the statistical analysis of climate extremes in large climate model ensembles. Dr Sillmann is interested in the complex interactions between spheres of the Earth System and studies various factors that can drive changes in climate extremes (e.g., climate variability and anthropogenic factors, such as greenhouse gases and short-lived climate forcers). She strives for interdisciplinary approaches and a better integration of climate and impact modelling efforts in the analysis of climate extremes and associated risks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for International Climate Research (CICERO), Oslo, NorwayCenter for International Climate Research (CICERO), Oslo, Norway
Sebastian Sippel
Dr Sebastian Sippel graduated in Geoecology and Environmental Change and Management at the Universities of Bayreuth (2014, M.Sc.) and Oxford (2013, M.Sc.), focusing mainly on environmental physics and statistical applications in environmental sciences. In May 2017 he received his PhD degree carried out jointly at the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena and ETH Zurich entitled "An assessment of climate extremes and their impact on ecosystem-atmosphere interactions in model ensembles and observations". The thesis systematically explores the link between climate extremes and ecosystem impacts from both statistical-empirical and process-oriented modeling perspectives, and resulted in several peer-review publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry, Jena, Germany
Simone Russo
Simone Russo has been a researcher for more than 15 years in the field of applied physics and statistic of extremes. He has a Ph.D in Applied Physics from Galileo Galilei school of the Pisa University (Italy). He has worked as research climatologist at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI, De Bilt, Netherlands), at the Laboratoire de Physique des Océans (University of Brest, France) and at the Joint Research Centre (European Commission, Italy) focusing on modeling climate extremes and relative impacts. Today he is contracted as researcher at the Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra, Rome, Italy).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA), Rome, Italy