Climate Crisis, Energy Violence, and Environmental Racism
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Despite global support for energy democracy and sustainable energy systems, there remains considerable unevenness in the distribution and extent of energy rights, and concentrations of energy poverty and energy violence, homicides and repression intimately connected to the energy sector. Climate Crisis, Energy Violence, and Environmental Racism communicates the extremity, breadth, and the extent of energy violence across energy sources, sectors and geographies. The work accommodates structural, ecological, institutional, physical and economic forms of energy violence. It explores the field through novel research methods and data sources including the use of comparative homicide and repression databases, the analysis of hotspots and sacrifice zone analysis, and systematic representation of the full continuum of violence. The work is accompanied by a comprehensive complement of case studies drawn from global examples, including coal mining, oil production, hydraulic fracturing, biofuels, hydroelectric dams, and solar panel construction. By framing the work in the context of violence, and in particular the use of metrics, the book provides a compelling and engaging argument for energy justice.
Key Features
- Analyses energy violence in an accessible and common-sense theoretical framework grounded in ecology, ethics, and human rights
- Explores energy violence comprehensively across multiple sources, sectors and geographies
- Interrogates quantifiable structural violence through homicide and repression databases
Readership
Sustainability and environmental professionals, researchers, policy makers, governments, development agencies, community organizers, and climate and environmental activists
Table of Contents
Introduction: Climate Chaos and the Violence of Accelerated Energy Buildout
1. Energy Violence and Environmental Racism
2. Research Methodology
3. Illustrative Cases
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Findings
Conclusions and Additional Engagements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195017
About the Author
Mary Finley-Brook
Since 2006, Mary Finley-Brook has been teaching Geography, Environmental Studies, and Global Studies at the University of Richmond. She has contributed chapters to ten edited books and published widely across journals. An expert on the Americas, Finley-Brook has developed extensive breadth of international knowledge as a professor of Geography and of Global Studies. Documenting a wide range of environmental and social in/justices, the focus of her research since 2008 has been climate and energy. Complementing her scholarly expertise, Finley-Brook has decades of experience in international environmental and social justice. She is a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice and is on the steering committee for the Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative. She facilitates the Buckingham Solar Collaboratory and is the co-Chair of the Science and Technology Committee of the Southeast CARE Coalition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Geography, Environmental Studies, and Global Studies, University of Richmond, Richmond, VA, USA
Stephen Metts
Stephen Metts is a GIS analyst, instructor and scholar at The New School in New York City. His research interests include participatory methods of GIS; shale gas development and infrastructure; climate justice and environmental justice. His maps related to shale gas development are featured at Visualizing Pipeline Impacts (VzPi). Metts conducts independent spatial research for 'midstream' and 'downstream' shale gas infrastructure installations and their impacts on local communities stemming primarily from the Marcellus Shale gas boom throughout the Northeast, USA. In 2016 Metts managed the development of the “Habitat Impact Mapper”, a mobile application that assists local (primarily rural) communities to document local knowledge on a live map showing impacted areas for pipeline expansion. This project was further expanded 2016-18 as ‘Visual Arguments for Citizen Action’ through The New School Collaboratory, an initiative designed to support communities in socially-engaged learning, scholarship and practice. Metts also works internationally through the International Affairs Program at The New School, where he manages graduate project teams in web-based mapping platforms with international development organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of International Affairs, The New School, New York, USA