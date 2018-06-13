Climate Change
1st Edition
Alternate Governance Policy for South Asia
Description
Climate Change: Alternate Governance Policy for South Asia provides an assessment of climate change issues through the socioeconomic lens of one of the world’s poorest, most populous regions. Although climate change is a global issue, localized solutions have become increasingly necessary to address political, economic and cultural factors in underdeveloped regions. Identifying successes, gaps and shortcomings in existing policies and regional laws relating to climate change, this book evaluates the sustainability of current practices, examining mitigation strategies and suggesting a comprehensive, innovative model of sustainable policies and governance strategy specific to the region.
While the book approaches climate change, policy and mitigation from a regionally-focused standpoint, it has an underlying philosophy of Think Global, Act Local, making it universally applicable to anyone interested in climate change and its effects.
Key Features
- Approaches climate change, policy and mitigation from a regionally focused standpoint
- Includes mitigation approaches and solutions directly applicable to the sociocultural environment of South Asia
- Provides a research-based compilation of relevant science, policy and social issues that are set alongside a critical assessment of data and practical examples
- Authored by experts with extensive experience in geoscience and human development throughout South Asia
Readership
Scientists, policymakers, local and federal governments, students, researchers working in the area of climate change
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Philosophy of Climate Change
1.2. Past Climate Changes
1.3. Global Emission Scenario
1.4. Why South Asia
2. Scientific Assessment
2.1. Causes of Climate Change
2.2. Impact of Climate Change
2.3. A Quick Appraisal
3. Political Ecology
3.1. Carbon Politics: Two Schools
3.2. Carbon Politics: Three worlds
3.3. Paris Agreement and South Asia
4. Carbon Policy of South Asia
4.1. Policy and Strategy
4.2. Shortcomings
5. Transform Threat to Opportunity
5.1. Opportunities A-Galore
5.2. Innovations in Climate Technology
5.3. Climate Industry
6. Alternate Governance Policy
6.1. Ethical Governance
6.2. A Journey from Soul to the Body
6.3. First Morning of 2035
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122419
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121641
About the Author
Ranadhir Mukhopadhyay
Ranadhir Mukhopadhyay is an Earth scientist with 33 years of research experience. His work focuses on mineral exploration, plate boundary geometry, seafloor geodynamics, resource management, and climate change and governance. He is currently Chief Scientist with CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography in Goa and previously worked as Director of Mauritius Oceanography Institute. He has authored two books and four-dozen research papers. Dr. Mukhopadhyay has degrees from Calcutta University and Burdwan University, conducted post-doctoral research with the University of Hawaii, and recently completed his second PhD at the Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa
Sm Karisiddaiah
S.M. Karisiddaiah is a geoscientist with extensive experience relating to the formation and evolution of western continental margin of India, gas hydrates, manganese nodules, and plate boundary geodynamics. In addition to his work with the National Institute of Oceanography, Dr. Karisiddaiah has researched manganese nodules onboard the R.V. Gaveshani and received a Post-Doctoral fellowship from Berlin’s Free University to study methane emissions from oceanic sediments. He is the author of several internationally acclaimed research publications and has contributed to numerous national and international seminars and symposia. Dr. Karisiddaiah is a member of the Geological Society of India and the Indian Geophysical Union.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Scientist, Ex-CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa
Julie Mukhopadhyay
Julie Mukhopadhyay is a social scientist with 30 years of experience of fieldwork in educational, social, human development, and climate change sectors in both rural and urban areas of South Asia and Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ganga Zuari Academy, Jhinuk, 6 Ravi Raj Colony, Dona Paula, Goa