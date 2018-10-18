Climate Change Impacts on Soil Processes and Ecosystem Properties, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Soils, Climate and ancient civilizations
2. Soil--Plant--Atmosphere Interactions: Ecological and Biogeographical Considerations for Climate-Change Research
3. The Potential for Soils to Mitigate Climate Change Through Carbon Sequestration
4. Role of mineralogy and climate in the soil carbon cycle
5. Impacts of Climate Change on Soil Microbial Communities and their Functioning
6. .Nitrous oxide production from soils in the future: Processes, Controls and Responses to Climate Change
7.The Response of Forest Ecosystems to Climate Change 8. The Effects of Elevated CO2 in the Atmosphere on Soil C and N Turnover
Description
Climate Change Impacts on Soil Processes and Ecosystem Properties, Volume 35, presents current and emerging soil science research in the areas of soil processes and climate change, while also evaluating future research needs. The book combines the five areas of soil science (microbiology, physics, fertility, pedology and chemistry) to give a comprehensive assessment. This integration of topics is rarely done in a single publication due to the disciplinary nature of the soil science areas. Users will find it to be a comprehensive resource on the topic.
Key Features
- Provides an analysis of all areas of soil science in the context of climate change impact on soil processes and ecosystem properties
- Presents information that is displayed in an accessible form for practitioners and disciplines outside of soil science
- Contains a concluding section in each chapter which assesses key areas
- Includes a discussion on future research directions
Readership
Academic researchers, practitioners, policy developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638687
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444639509
About the Series Volume Editors
William Horwath Series Volume Editor
Professor Horwath is the recently appointed Series Editor for the Developments in Soil Science series and has published extensively in the soil science discipline, including in areas of physics, chemistry, microbiology, mineralogy and fertility.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Land, Air and Water Resources, University of California-Davis, USA
Yakov Kuzyakov Series Volume Editor
Professor Kuzyakov is an experienced and well-respected European soil scientist. His areas of expertise include soil ecology and biogeochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Head, Soil Science of Temperate Ecosystems and Agricultural Soil Science, University of Gottingen, Germany