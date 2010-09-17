Climate Change Biology
1st Edition
Description
Climate Change Biology is a new textbook which examines this emerging discipline of human-induced climate change and the resulting shifts in the distributions of species and the timing of biological events. The text focuses on understanding the impacts of human-induced climate change, but draws on multiple lines of evidence, including paleoecology, modelling and current observation. Climate Change Biology lays out the scope and depth of understanding of this new discipline in terms that are accessible to students, managers and professional biologists.
Key Features
- The only advanced student text on the biological aspects of climate change
- Examines recent and deep past climate change effects to better understand the impacts of recent human-induced changes
- Discusses the conservation and other ecological implications of climate change in detail
- Presents recipes for coping with accelerating climate change in the future
- Includes extensive illustrations with maps diagrams and color photographs
Readership
Advanced under- and postgraduate students in ecology, environment, conservation and resource management taking courses related to the causes and biological effects of climate change
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 INTRODUCTION; The changing climate around us.; What is climate change?; The role of climate in ecology and biogeography.
SECTION 2 LESSONS FROM THE PAST; Extinctions and other effects in deep time; Terrestrial plant and animal responses; Marine species and ecosystem changes; Freshwater species and ecosystem changes
SECTION 3 THE IMPACTS OF HUMAN INDUCED CLIMATE CHANGE; Changes in species? ranges; Changes in timing and process: phenology; Ecosystem impacts
SECTION 4 LOOKING TO THE FUTURE; Models of climate and species response; Simulating ecosystem response: dynamic vegetation models; Predictions based on ecological theory; Estimating extinction risk from climate change
SECTION 5 IMPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION; Protected areas and connectivity; Marine protected areas; Conservation in farmlands and ranchlands
SECTION 6 FINDING SOLUTIONS: INTERNATIONAL POLICY AND ACTION; Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sinks and solutions; Land use and biodiversity implications of energy options; Conclusion: Biodiversity in a greenhouse or a cool planet?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 17th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123741820
About the Author
Lee Hannah
Lee Hannah is Senior Researcher in Climate Change Biology at the Betty and Gordon Moore Center for Science and Oceans at Conservation International (CI). Tracking with his interest in the role of climate change in conservation planning and methods of corridor design, he heads CI’s efforts to develop conservation responses to climate change. He works collaboratively with the Bren School at UC Santa Barbara to model climate impacts on species in California, and with the National Botanical Institute in Cape Town, South Africa to model biotic change resulting from global warming in biodiversity hot spots in that region. He has written on the global extent of wilderness and the role of communities in the management of protected areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researche, Climate Change Biology, Betty and Gordon Moore Center for Science and Oceans, Conservation International (CI)
Reviews
"There is also an e-book version (Kindle) available, which will be welcome for students who have embraced portable readers such as iPads and tablet PCs… [T]he volume is otherwise beautifully presented, with numerous color diagrams and photographs of topical species, and is sure to draw out a real excitement in students and an enthusiasm to dig into the primary literature."--Quarterly Review of Biology