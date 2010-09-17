Climate Change Biology

SECTION 1 INTRODUCTION; The changing climate around us.; What is climate change?; The role of climate in ecology and biogeography.

SECTION 2 LESSONS FROM THE PAST; Extinctions and other effects in deep time; Terrestrial plant and animal responses; Marine species and ecosystem changes; Freshwater species and ecosystem changes

SECTION 3 THE IMPACTS OF HUMAN INDUCED CLIMATE CHANGE; Changes in species? ranges; Changes in timing and process: phenology; Ecosystem impacts

SECTION 4 LOOKING TO THE FUTURE; Models of climate and species response; Simulating ecosystem response: dynamic vegetation models; Predictions based on ecological theory; Estimating extinction risk from climate change

SECTION 5 IMPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION; Protected areas and connectivity; Marine protected areas; Conservation in farmlands and ranchlands

SECTION 6 FINDING SOLUTIONS: INTERNATIONAL POLICY AND ACTION; Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sinks and solutions; Land use and biodiversity implications of energy options; Conclusion: Biodiversity in a greenhouse or a cool planet?