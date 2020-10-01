Climate Change Adaptation for Transportation Systems
1st Edition
Description
Transportation Infrastructure: Adapting for Climate Change and Extreme Weather Impacts examines the international state of knowledge on climate change and weather and their potential impacts on the planning, design and serviceability of transportation networks. The book describes alternative frameworks for adapting to climate change in the planning, provision and management of transportation systems. It discusses methods and models for including climate and weather factors in planning and design for use in transportation asset systems under risk and uncertainty. Giving specific attention to road, rail, ports and harbors, the book provides users with the tools they need in decision-making approaches where there is uncertainty.
Key Features
- Examines the impact of climate change and extreme weather on the performance and serviceability of transportation assets
- Explores the issues, methods, frameworks, models and techniques for assessing transportation systems' performance, including considerations for climate and the environment
- Provides case studies from around the world to illustrate methods, covering a wide range of climatic conditions, considerations and approaches for transportation planners
Readership
Transportation Systems, Design, Planning, Engineering, Economics, and Asset Management researchers, graduate students, and practitioners
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Climate Change Basics
3. Transportation Infrastructure
4. Adaptation Planning
5. Managing Transportation Assets
6. Ports, Harbors, and Other Coastal Issues
7. Road Transportation Systems
8. Rail Transportation Systems
9. Future Directions in Research and Practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166383
About the Author
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor is Emeritus Professor of Transport Planning at the University of South Australia in Adelaide, Australia. He has published extensively in transport network reliability and vulnerability, climate change adaptation for transport systems, sustainable transport and low carbon mobility, with more than 450 papers, book chapters and articles, and 16 authored or edited books, including the “Vulnerability Analysis for Transportation Networks” (Elsevier, June 2017). He is editor of the Engineers Australia journal Transport Engineering in Australia, guest editor of the journals Transport Reviews, Transportation Research A, Computer-Aided Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, Transportation Research C, and International Journal of Sustainable Transportation. He is a member of the Management Committee of the Australian Climate Change Adaptation Research Network for Settlements and Infrastructure, a foundation Board Member of the Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies, Board Member of Intelligent Transport Systems Australia, and lifetime honorary member of the prestigious International Advisory Committee for the International Symposia on Transportation and Traffic Theory.
Affiliations and Expertise
Transport Planning at the University of South Australia in Adelaide, Australia
Ratings and Reviews
