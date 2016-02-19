Climate and Life, Volume 18
1st Edition
Editors: Budyko
eBook ISBN: 9780080954530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 507
Details
- No. of pages:
- 507
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080954530
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.