Clematographic Techniques in biology and medicine
1st Edition
Cinematographic Techniques in Biology and Medicine gives a general survey of the many possibilities encompassing the utilization of cinematographic techniques in biomedical laboratory. In general, the book addresses the “how” and “why” of various cinematographic techniques in the biomedical field.
First, the book describes the various features of cinematographic technique, including the motion picture film, camera, filming, editing, and projection. Then, the concept of television in biology and medicine is described, as the television has become increasingly important in the area of instruction. This book allows the scientists to gain knowledge on motion picture technology and television, as both techniques can be useful in the biomedical field.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part One: The Motion Picture Film
Chapter 1. The Film
I. Definitions
II. Bases
III. Emulsion
IV. Antihalation Backing
V. Anticurl
VI. Edge Numbering
VII. Film Sizes
VIII. Which Format to Use?
References
Chapter 2. Classification of Films
I. Black and White Films
II. Color Films
References
Chapter 3. Handling, Storing, and Processing Film
I. Handling and Storing Film
II. Small-Volume Processing
References
Chapter 4. The Film Laboratory
I. Introduction
II. Processing
III. Printing
IV. Sound Services
V. Editorial Services
VI. Quality Control
Part Two: The Motion Picture Camera
Chapter 5. Principles and Definitions
I. General Considerations
II. Theoretical Description of the Camera
III. Camera Accessories
IV. Use and Maintenance of Cameras and Objectives
Chapter 6. Description of Some Commercial Cameras
I. Super 8 Cameras
II. 16 mm Cameras
III. 35 mm Cameras
IV. Selection of a Camera
References
Part Three : Filming
Chapter 7. Lighting
I. Sources of Light
II. Types of Light
III. Lighting Equipment
IV. Types of Illumination
References
Chapter 8. Exposure Determination and Exposure Meters
I. Introduction
II. Film Characteristics That Affect Exposure
III. Lighting and Illumination Factors Which Affect Exposure
IV. Exposure Meters
V. Techniques of Making Exposure Measurements
VI. Camera and Lens Factors in Making Exposures
VII. Test Exposures
References
Chapter 9. Synchronization of the Motion Picture Camera with External Devices
I. Definitions and Examples
II. Techniques
References
Chapter 10. Time-Lapse Cinematography
I. Principles
II. Time-Lapse Frequencies
III. Technique
IV. Special Considerations on Time-Lapse Cinemicrography
References
Chapter 11. High-Speed Cinematography of the Microcirculation
I. Introduction
II. Optical Supporting System
III. Light Sources
IV. Collimating Lenses and Heat Filters
V. Substage, Condenser, and Iris Diaphragm
VI. Stage
VII. Microscope and Mounting
VIII. Cameras and Mounting
IX. The Optical Magnification System
X. Film Exposure
XI. Tissues Available for Study
XII. Techniques Used in Cinematographic Study of the Mesentery and Omentum
References
Chapter 12. Adaptation of the Motion Picture Camera to Extreme Close-Up
I. Introduction
II. Basic Features of a Camera for Cinemacrography
III. Description of some Commercial Cameras Specially Designed for Cinemacrography
IV. A Few Examples
Chapter 13. Adaptation of the Motion Picture Camera to the Microscope
I. General Requirements
II. Lighting
III. Vibrations
IV. Possible Arrangements
V. Optical Connection between Camera and Microscope
VI. Exposure Determination
VII. Film Sizes and Types
VIII. Processing 201
References
Chapter 14. Oscilloscope Cameras and Continuous Recording
I. Definitions
II. General Description of the Continuous Recording Camera
III. Film Stocks
References
Chapter 15. Cinematography in Gross Anatomy Teaching
I. Purpose and Use of Films
II. Techniques
Chapter 16. Cineradiography—X-Ray Cinematography
I. Introduction
II. Equipment
III. Clinical Uses of Cineradiography
References
Chapter 17. Identification of Films: Titles
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of the Artwork
III. Transfer of Artwork to Film
IV. Laboratory Procedures
Chapter 18. Simple Animation
I. Animation of Objects
II. Animated Cartoons
References
Part Four: Editing
Chapter 19. Editing
I. Editing in the Film-Making Process
II. Editing Equipment
References
Chapter 20 . Sound Recording
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Adding Sound on Film
III. Situations Encountered in the Production of Scientific Films
IV. Editing the Sound Track and Correcting Mistakes
V. Preparation of the Final Sound Track for the Laboratory
References
Chapter 21 . Analyzing Films
I. Analyzing Films
II. Abstracting Film Frames
References
Part Five: Projection
Chapter 22. General Principles
I. Projection
II. The Motion Picture Projector—Principles
References
Chapter 2 3 . Description of Some Commercial Motion Picture Projectors
I. 16 mm Projectors
II. 35 mm Projectors
III. Super 8 Equipment
Part Six : Television in Biology and Medicine
Chapter 24. Introduction
I. Basic Concepts
II. Physical Principles
III. Equipment Arrangement Profile
References
Chapter 25. The Television Camera
I. Optics 355
II. The Image Pick-Up Tube
III. Luminance and Chrominance
IV. The Encoder
Chapter 26. The Film Chain
Chapter 27. The Video Tape Machine
Index
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151498