Cleft Lip and Palate: Current Surgical Management, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery

Surgeon are presented an in-depth view of current surgical management of the cleft lip and palate patient in this issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery. Focusing on aspects most relevant to plastic surgeons, each article offers an evidence-based assessment of current management options along with detailed descriptions of the author’s preferred surgical technique. Outcomes measures for each aspect of cleft care are discussed, along with an update on current inter-center outcomes studies in the US and abroad. This issue of The Clinic’s brings the current state of the art in cleft treatment to the practicing plastic surgeon, highlighting the changes and ongoing developments in the field. Topics include the nuanced management of Pierre Robin Sequence and Velo-cardio-facial syndrome, the continued evolution of naso-alveolar molding, and new developments in orthognathic surgery.