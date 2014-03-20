Cleft Lip and Palate: Current Surgical Management, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Surgeon are presented an in-depth view of current surgical management of the cleft lip and palate patient in this issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery. Focusing on aspects most relevant to plastic surgeons, each article offers an evidence-based assessment of current management options along with detailed descriptions of the author’s preferred surgical technique. Outcomes measures for each aspect of cleft care are discussed, along with an update on current inter-center outcomes studies in the US and abroad. This issue of The Clinic’s brings the current state of the art in cleft treatment to the practicing plastic surgeon, highlighting the changes and ongoing developments in the field. Topics include the nuanced management of Pierre Robin Sequence and Velo-cardio-facial syndrome, the continued evolution of naso-alveolar molding, and new developments in orthognathic surgery.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 20th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290111
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371919
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323290104
About the Authors
Thomas Sitzman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Asst Professor, Div of Pediatric Surgery Center Division of Plastic Surgery Univ of Cincinnati College of Medicine Cincinnati Children's Hospital & Medical Cincinnati, Ohio