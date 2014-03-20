Cleft Lip and Palate: Current Surgical Management, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323290104, 9780323290111

Cleft Lip and Palate: Current Surgical Management, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Sitzman
eBook ISBN: 9780323290111
eBook ISBN: 9780323371919
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323290104
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2014
Description

Surgeon are presented an in-depth view of current surgical management of the cleft lip and palate patient in this issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery. Focusing on aspects most relevant to plastic surgeons, each article offers an evidence-based assessment of current management options along with detailed descriptions of the author’s preferred surgical technique. Outcomes measures for each aspect of cleft care are discussed, along with an update on current inter-center outcomes studies in the US and abroad. This issue of The Clinic’s brings the current state of the art in cleft treatment to the practicing plastic surgeon, highlighting the changes and ongoing developments in the field. Topics include the nuanced management of Pierre Robin Sequence and Velo-cardio-facial syndrome, the continued evolution of naso-alveolar molding, and new developments in orthognathic surgery.

About the Authors

Thomas Sitzman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Asst Professor, Div of Pediatric Surgery Center Division of Plastic Surgery Univ of Cincinnati College of Medicine Cincinnati Children's Hospital & Medical Cincinnati, Ohio

