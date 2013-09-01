Clearing, Settlement and Custody

"This primer for those in finance and business explains the processes involved in the conclusion of financial transactions, also known as clearing and settlement processes…This second edition contains four new chapters reflecting global conditions in the world of finance, as well as changes in the regulatory environment that began in response to the 2008 financial market crash. There are also new case studies."--ProtoView.com, January 2014

"David Loader introduces us to the glamour of the back-office. Using clear examples and useful case studies he takes us through the process of clearing and settlement. After reading the book, the reader will have a good understanding of how things actually work, why back-office matters a great deal, and why the recent changes in the regulatory landscape will affect some financial markets in important ways. This is a must-read for beginners and a useful reference."--Cyril Monnet, University of Bern

"David Loader details what happens after a trade has been matched: Post-trading is getting increasingly complex and important for the functioning of global financial markets. It is therefore tremendously helpful to get an all-embracing overview of functions, processes, institutions, and regulation."--Torsten Schaper, Deutsche Börse AG