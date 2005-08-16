Clearing and Settlement of Derivatives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750664523, 9780080456355

Clearing and Settlement of Derivatives

1st Edition

Authors: David Loader
eBook ISBN: 9780080456355
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750664523
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th August 2005
Page Count: 272
Description

This book makes the reader aware of the background to the derivatives markets, how they have developed and their importance today.

Clearing and Settlement of Derivatives addresses how and why derivative products are used and how the industry is structured, looking at both the exchange and over-the-counter markets. The role of the various parties is explained and the interaction between securities, commodities and derivatives explored.

The key regulation that affects the use of derivatives by banks, corporate companies, institutional investors and private clients is covered and by way of example, the book reviews the various Directives affecting investment funds’ use of derivatives, capital adequacy requirements on banks and guidelines for private client use. The regulations looked at will be international, making this book suitable for most UK, European, and North American markets.

Key Features

  • Informs and educates the reader about derivative products and everything that happens when trades take place without using confusing technical detail and unexplained jargon
  • Explains the background to derivatives and the market infrastructures and regulation in a clear and easy to read way
  • Deals with the extensive procedures and processes involved in lively, easy to follow "road maps"

Readership

This book is aimed at the securities and derivatives sector of the financial markets and those support and people and organisations involved in the market.

Table of Contents

Introduction; The Derivatives Industry today; Using Derivatives; Derivative Exchanges; The Role of The Clearing House; Regulation Of Derivatives; A Bond Futures Road Map; An Index Futures Road Map; Interest Rate Futures Road Map; Commodity Futures Road Map; Metals Futures Road Map; Energy Futures Road Map; Stock Option Road Map; Option on a Future Road Map; Interest Rate Swap Road Map; Currency Swap Road Map; Equity Swap Road Map; Credit Derivative Road Map; OTC Options Road Map; Operational Risk; The Future For Derivatives.

About the Author

David Loader

David Loader is co-founder of DSC Portfolios Ltd., which specializes in global training and consultancy services for the financial industry. David has worked in the debt, equity, and derivatives markets, and his expertise in back-office dynamics is unparalleled. He has written widely on operations management, derivatives, fund administration, and operational risk.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, DSC Portfolio Ltd. and Loader Associates Ltd.

