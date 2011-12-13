Cleanup of Chemical and Explosive Munitions
2nd Edition
Location, Identification and Environmental Remediation
Unexploded military ordnance and toxic chemicals, some dating back to the two World Wars, are a global concern, especially when former military bases are redeveloped for housing or other civilian uses. Internationally, there are the added challenges of cleanup of battlegrounds and minefields. Experts estimate that the United States alone could spend between $50–250 billion to clean up these sites, many of which are in areas of high population density, where the demand for land for development is high.
This book is unique in providing detailed guidance for cleaning up military ordnance sites – listing explosives, chemical warfare materials and breakdown products which can contaminate soil and groundwater and the tests needed to detect them, as well as cleanup techniques. Also included are remote sensing techniques, geophysical techniques, safety issues, the particular challenges of chemical weapons, etc. The author illustrates these techniques with case studies, including former battlegrounds in Europe and Asia, storage and waste disposal sites in Russia and former Soviet territories, and an extended study of the remediation of the large and complex Spring Valley site in the District of Columbia,.
The second edition has been fully revised and updated, and also includes new and expanded sections on:
- geophysical techniques for discovering buried ordnance
- underwater sites and remediation techniques
- use of robotics, including remotely operated vehicles
- compliance and regulatory issues
- guidance documents from US Department of Defense and other sources
The focus on test procedures, environmental remediation techniques, and learning from past case studies, makes Albright’s book the most comprehensive and practical guide on the market for a topic of international importance.
- The only book available with clear and complete guidance for the cleanup of military ordnance sites and battlefields
- The author illustrates his recommendations with real world cases including Spring Valley, DC, former battlegrounds in Europe and Asia, and storage and waste disposal sites in Russia and other former Soviet states
- An essential reference for the test and environmental remediation procedures required to put former military sites back in to civilian use (e.g. housing)
- 30% revision, with key updates concerning regulatory changes, US Dept of Defense guidance documents, use of robotic vehicles, underwater sites and discovery of buried ordnance
Environmental Engineers, Environmental Scientists, Military Explosive and Ordnance Demolition (EOD) personnel, private companies involved in the cleanup of military munitions and explosives, first responders, construction industry. Professors teaching Environmental Remediation Courses; Homeland Security professionals and terrorism experts dealing with Weapons of Mass Destruction
Introduction
1. Cleaning Up Old Munitions Sites
1.1. A Primer on the Science and Concepts of Cleaning Up a Range Site
1.2. A Historical Background of Old Munitions Sites
1.3. New Requirements for Old Munitions
2. Limitations and Expertise in Remediating Munitions Sites
2.1. State and Local Regulators Need to Develop Their Own Expertise in Remediating Munitions Sites
3. The Extent of the Munitions Problem
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Extent of the Munitions Problem Generally
3.3. Land Mines
3.4. Munitions Burials by the Civilian Conservation Corps
3.5. Extent of the Explosive Munitions Problem
4. Explosive Ordnance
4.1. Danger From Explosive Ordnance
4.2. Explosive Contamination
4.3. Methods of Destroying Military Explosives
5. Chemical Warfare Material
5.1. Introduction to Chemical Warfare Material Issues
5.2. History of Chemical Warfare
5.3. Extent of the Chemical Warfare Material Problem
5.4. Unique Problems in CWM Site Remediation
5.5. Potential Chemical Agents That May Be Encountered
5.6. Radioactive Facilities
6. Introduction to Underwater Unexploded Ordnance and Its Impact on the Environment*
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Location
6.3. Migration
6.4. Density
6.5. Wide-Area Assessments
6.6. Human Death or Injury from Underwater UXO
6.7. Chronic Illness from Munitions Constituents in Seafood and Drinking Water
6.8. Environmental Damage from Spontaneous Detonations
6.9. Environmental Damage from Leaking Toxins and Chemical Agents
6.10. The Great Lakes Underwater Ordnance
6.11. Vieques Island, Puerto Rico
6.12. Baltic Sea
6.13. Factors Affecting Leakage
6.14. Lost Underwater Nuclear Weapons
7. Ordnance Detection and Analysis
7.1. Introduction
7.2. General Types of Metal Detectors
7.3. UXO Location Technologies
7.4. Choosing a Metal Detector or Magnetometer
7.5. UXO Analysis
7.6. Other Geophysically Intrusive Techniques
7.7. How to Conduct a Correct Search for Buried or Range Impact Ordnance
7.8. Historical and Archival Data Sources
8. Excavation and Removal of Ordnance
8.1. Excavating the Ordnance Item after Proper Identification
9. Recommendations
9.1. Basic Site Requirements
9.2. Time is Running Out
Introduction to Part II
10. A History of the American University Experiment Station (AUES) Site
10.1. Introduction
10.2. The History of the AUES Site
10.3. The District of Columbia’s First Report on the World War I Poison Gas Production at the AUES
11. Concerns over the Adequacy of Previous Remediation Efforts
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Concerns about Remaining Unexploded Ordnance and Chemical Containers
11.3. Community Right to Know
12. The District of Columbia’s Initial Success as a State Regulator on AUES
12.1. Success Results from Hard Work and Providence
12.2. Myths and Falsehoods Regarding the AUES
12.3. The Glass Stopper
12.4. The Child Development Center at American University
13. The Continuing Search for Burial Sites
13.1. Many Clues Must Be Used to Find Burial Sites
14. Expanding and Enlarging a Remediation Site
14.1. Finding the Range Impact Areas
14.2. Expanding the Boundary
14.3. New Points of Interest
14.4. Aerial Photographic Interpretation
15. The Dangers of Lewisite and Arsenic
15.1. The History of Lewisite and a Speech by W. Lee Lewis
15.2. Arsenic Contamination Cleanup
16. Sampling Conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers
16.1. Secret Sampling for the AUES List Conducted by the Corps
16.2. Effort to Deny the Existence of Additional Burial Sites
16.3. Requests Directed to the Corps
16.4. Requests Directed to the EPA
17. Conceptual Site Model for the AUES
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Historical Records, Drawings, and Maps
17.3. Aerial Photographs and Reports
17.4. Still Photographs
17.5. Toxicity and Exposure Data
17.6. Site Contaminant Data
17.7. Geophysical Data
17.8. Geologic Data
17.9. Residents
17.10. Other Environmental Receptors
17.11. Site Development Infrastructure Information
17.12. Anecdotal Information
17.13. Professional Conjecture
18. Summary
18.1. Future Necessary Work at the AUES Site
18.2. Role of the States in Environmental Remediation of Military Sites
18.3. Conclusion
Appendix I. Major State Reports on the AUES
Appendix II. National Archives Record Groups with Military Information
Appendix III. World War I Range and Ordnance Sites Likely to be Unknown to the Military
Appendix IV. U.S. Military Installation List with Some Foreign Sites
Appendix V. List of U.S. Military Ranges Worldwide
Appendix VI. Related Titles
Bibliography
Index
328
- 328
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
13th December 2011
- 13th December 2011
William Andrew
- William Andrew
9781437734782
- 9781437734782
9781437734775
- 9781437734775
Richard Albright
Department of the Environment Defense Unit, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.