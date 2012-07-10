Clean Electricity Through Advanced Coal Technologies
1st Edition
Handbook of Pollution Prevention and Cleaner Production
Description
Coal power is a major cause of air pollution and global warming and has resulted in the release of toxic heavy metals and radionuclides, which place communities at risk for long-term health problems. However, coal-fired power plants also currently fuel 41% of global electricity.
Clean Electricity Through Advanced Coal Technologies discusses the environmental issues caused by coal power, such as air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and toxic solid wastes.
This volume focuses on increasingly prevalent newer generation technologies with smaller environmental footprints than the existing coal-fired infrastructure throughout most of the world. These technologies include fluidized-bed combustion and gasification. It also provides an overview of carbon capture and sequestration technologies and closely examines the 2008 Kingston TVA spill, the largest fly ash release ever to have occurred in the United States.
Each volume of the Handbook of Pollution Prevention and Cleaner Production covers manufacturing technologies, waste management, pollution issues, methods for estimating and reporting emissions, treatment and control techniques, worker and community health risks, cost data for pollution management, and cleaner production and prevention options.
Key Features
- Discusses the environmental impact of coal power, including air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and solid toxic wastes
- Focuses on newer coal technologies with smaller environmental footprints than existing infrastructure
- Provides an overview of carbon capture and sequestration technologies
Readership
Table of Contents
Preface
About the Author
1 Air Pollution
1.1 Overview
1.2 The National Emissions Inventory
1.3 Criteria Air Pollutants
1.3.1 Carbon Monoxide
1.3.2 Lead
1.3.3 Nitrogen Dioxide
1.3.4 Particulate Matter
1.3.5 Ozone
1.3.6 Sulfur Dioxide
1.3.7 NAAQS
1.4 Comparing Emissions
1.4.1 National Emissions Inventory
1.4.2 Toxics Release Inventory
1.5 Mercury Releases
2 Solid Wastes
2.1 Overview
2.2 Coal Combustion Byproducts
2.3 Regulations
2.4 Origins and General Properties of Fly Ash
2.5 Flue-Gas Desulfurization Material
2.6 Toxic Heavy Metals Found in Fly Ashes
2.7 Beneficial Ash Characteristics and Markets
2.8 Radioactive Constituents
3 Old and New Generation Technologies
3.1 Overview
3.2 Stoker-Fired Coal Combustion
3.3 Pulverized-Coal Combustion
3.4 Cyclone Coal Combustion
3.5 Fluidized-Bed Combustion
3.5.1 Pressurized Fluidized-Bed Combustion Systems
3.6 Gasification
3.7 Comparing Energy Costs
4 Carbon Capture and Sequestration
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Factors Influencing GHG Emissions
4.3 Emissions Trading Scheme
4.4 Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Technologies
4.4.1 Safety and Environmental Setbacks
4.4.2 Recycling and New Markets
4.5 Commercial Status
4.6 Improving Efficiencies
5 The TVA Ash Spill
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Facility Background
5.3 Coal Sources and Quantities
5.4 Solid Waste Storage
5.5 Ash Analysis
5.6 The Spill
5.7 Facility Environmental Footprint
5.8 Airborne Releases from the Spill Incident
5.9 Exceedances and Excursions
5.10 Toxins Released
5.11 An Estimate of the Releases to Air
5.12 Industry-Wide Problem
Recommended Sources
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages: 200
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
- Published:
- 10th July 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778168
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778151
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer