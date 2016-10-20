Clean Coal Engineering Technology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128113653, 9780128113660

Clean Coal Engineering Technology

2nd Edition

Authors: Bruce Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780128113660
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113653
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th October 2016
Page Count: 856
Description

Clean Coal Engineering Technology, Second Edition provides significant information on the major power generation technologies that aim to utilize coal more efficiently, and with less environmental impact. With increased coal combustion comes heightened concerns about coal’s impacts on human health and climate change, so the book addresses the reduction of both carbon footprints and emissions of pollutants, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and mercury.

Part 1 provides an essential grounding in the history of coal use alongside coal chemical and physical characteristics, worldwide distribution, and health and environmental impacts. Part 2 introduces the fundamentals of the major coal utilization technologies and examines the anatomy of a coal-fired power plant before going on to provide an overview of clean coal technologies for advanced power generation. Next, users will find a group of chapters on emissions and carbon management that have been extensively enlarged and updated for the second edition, thus reflecting the ever-increasing importance of this area.

The final section of the book focuses on clean coal technology programs around the world and the future role of coal in the energy mix. This fully revised and selectively expanded new edition is a valuable resource for professionals, including environmental, chemical, and mechanical engineers who seek an authoritative and thorough one-volume overview of the latest advances in cleaner power production from coal.

Key Features

  • Provides a thorough, yet readable, one-volume guide to advanced power generation technologies for cleaner electricity production from coal
  • Retains the essential background information on coal characteristics and the fundamentals of coal-fired power generation
  • Presents extensively expanded and updated coverage on technologies for the reduction of pollutants, including particulate matter, sulfur oxides, and mercury
  • Emphasizes carbon capture methods, storage, and emerging technologies for the reduction of carbon footprints, alongside a discussion of coal’s future in the energy mix

Readership

Professional engineers in the power generation sector, environmental engineers, chemical engineers, mechanical engineers, and pollution control specialists interested in coal power plants. Undergraduate and graduate students and faculty in energy/power engineering courses

Table of Contents

PART I – BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Chapter 1. Introduction to Coal

Chapter 2. Coal as Fuel

Chapter 3. The Effect of Coal Usage on Human Health and the Environment

PART II – COAL UTILIZATION TECHNOLOGIES

Chapter 4. Introduction to Coal Utilization Technologies

Chapter 5. Anatomy of a Coal-Fired Power Plant

Chapter 6. Clean Coal Technologies for Advanced Power Generation

PART III – EMISSIONS AND CARBON MANAGEMENT

Chapter 7. Coal-Fired Emissions and Legislative Action

Chapter 8. Particulate Formation and Control Technologies

Chapter 9. Sulfur Oxides Formation and Control

Chapter 10. Nitrogen Oxides Formation and Control

Chapter 11. Mercury Emissions Reduction

Chapter 12. Formation and Control of Acid Gases, and Organic and Inorganic Hazardous Air Pollutants

Chapter 13. CO2 Capture and Storage

Chapter 14. Emerging Technologies for Reduced Carbon Footprint

PART IV – CLEAN COAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAMS AND ENERGY SECURITY

Chapter 15. U.S. and International Activities for Near Zero Emissions During Electricity Generation

Chapter 16. The Future Role of Coal

PART V – SUPORTING INFORMATION

Appendix A: Regional Definitions

Appendix B: Coal-Fired Emissions Factors

Appendix C: List of Hazardous Air Pollutants

Appendix D: International Emissions Standards

Details

No. of pages:
856
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128113660
Paperback ISBN:
9780128113653

About the Author

Bruce Miller

Mr. Miller (B.S. and M.S. Chemical Engineering) has more than 30 years’ experience in energy research and development, combustion systems, fuels characterization, preparation and handling, hardware development and testing, and emissions characterization and control. He has been PI or co-PI of over $44 M in sponsored research. He is the author of four books published by Elsevier

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, The Energy Institute, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

