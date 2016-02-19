Clean and Safe Energy Forever
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings: Volume 1. Opening addresses, keynote and Farrington Daniels lectures. Solar photovoltaic materials and devices. Solar photovoltaic system technology and components. Advanced technology for the future (superconducting energy storage system using high-temperature SC materials, etc). Solar space heating, cooling and hot water supply systems. Volume 2. Passive system and energy conservation in buildings. Solar industrial process heat and solar thermal applications. Biomass and agricultural applications. Wind, photochemical energy conversion, OTEC and other renewable energy sources. Volume 3. Heat pump and energy storage. Socio-economic aspects, policy, standardization and national section reports. Solar energy technology for developing countries. Solar radiation and natural energy resources. Materials for solar energy utilization. Rapporteur session, workshops, forums reports and closing addresses. Authors index.
Description
These proceedings include papers on all aspects of solar energy. The 1989 conference had a special emphasis on photovoltaics, reflecting Japanese expertise in that field. As in previous conferences, the largest category of papers concerned solar thermal applications. There was also a great deal of interest in the vital issues raised concerning solar energy and developing countries. The keynote paper, on global environment and solar energy, was presented by Professor Z Uchijima.
Readership
For scientists, engineers and architects interested in solar energy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 20th July 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983714
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T. Horigome Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Tokyo, Japan
K. Kimura Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan
T. Takakura Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
T. Nishino Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kobe University, Kobe City, Japan
I. Fujii Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Meiji University, Kawasaki, Japan