Clean and Safe Energy Forever - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080371931, 9780080983714

Clean and Safe Energy Forever

1st Edition

Editors: T. Horigome K. Kimura T. Takakura T. Nishino I. Fujii
eBook ISBN: 9780080983714
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th July 1990
Table of Contents

Chapter headings: Volume 1. Opening addresses, keynote and Farrington Daniels lectures. Solar photovoltaic materials and devices. Solar photovoltaic system technology and components. Advanced technology for the future (superconducting energy storage system using high-temperature SC materials, etc). Solar space heating, cooling and hot water supply systems. Volume 2. Passive system and energy conservation in buildings. Solar industrial process heat and solar thermal applications. Biomass and agricultural applications. Wind, photochemical energy conversion, OTEC and other renewable energy sources. Volume 3. Heat pump and energy storage. Socio-economic aspects, policy, standardization and national section reports. Solar energy technology for developing countries. Solar radiation and natural energy resources. Materials for solar energy utilization. Rapporteur session, workshops, forums reports and closing addresses. Authors index.

Description

These proceedings include papers on all aspects of solar energy. The 1989 conference had a special emphasis on photovoltaics, reflecting Japanese expertise in that field. As in previous conferences, the largest category of papers concerned solar thermal applications. There was also a great deal of interest in the vital issues raised concerning solar energy and developing countries. The keynote paper, on global environment and solar energy, was presented by Professor Z Uchijima.

Readership

For scientists, engineers and architects interested in solar energy.

Language:

English
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080983714

About the Editors

T. Horigome Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Tokyo, Japan

K. Kimura Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan

T. Takakura Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

T. Nishino Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kobe University, Kobe City, Japan

I. Fujii Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Meiji University, Kawasaki, Japan

