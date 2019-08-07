Clayton’s Basic Pharmacology for Nurses, 18e Text and Study Guide Package
18th Edition
Authors: Michelle Willihnganz Samuel Gurevitz Bruce Clayton
Book ISBN: 9780323759847
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th August 2019
Details
About the Author
Michelle Willihnganz
Samuel Gurevitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Indianapolis, IN
Bruce Clayton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacy Practice, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Butler University. Indianapolis, IN
