Clays and Hydrosilicate Gels in Nuclear Fields, Volume 26

Research on issues relating to nuclear waste storage plays an important role in contributing to finding good solutions to a problem that concerns mankind's future, predicting the durability of engineered barriers and determining the kinetics of alteration processes. The latter is now one of the vital questions in the scientific community concerned with clay minerals and hydrosilicate gels.

The 20 papers published in this volume bring together the experience of specialists on topics such as hydrosilicate gels and early mineral phase crystallization, clay mineral reactions and crystallochemistry of clay minerals. The contributions are of world-wide interest, and will help to stimulate future research and analysis in this field.