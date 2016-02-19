Clays and Clay Minerals
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Ninth National Conference on Clays and Clay Minerals
Earth Sciences, Volume 11: Clays and Clay Minerals covers the proceedings of the Ninth National Conference on Clays and Clay Minerals, held at the Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana on October 5-8, 1960, sponsored by the Committee on Clay Minerals of the National Academy of Sciences – National Research Council. The Conference features two symposia, namely, the “Engineering Aspects of Physico-Chemical Properties of Clays” and the “Clay-Organic Complexes”. This book is composed of 42 chapters and begins with descriptions of the mechanical, structural, thermodynamic, physical, and thermal properties of clay minerals. The succeeding chapters are devoted to certain reactions, theoretical and experimental aspects, occurrence, formation, and sorption properties of these minerals. Other chapters explore other involved mineral reactions, including interlamellar, cation exchange, swelling, and adsorption. The concluding chapters examine the viscometric constants of suspension, stabilization mechanism, and random growth of certain clay minerals. This book will be of value to geologists, mineralogists, and researchers in the field.
Table of Contents
Preface
Field Trip Held in Conjunction with the Ninth National Clay Conference
Symposium on the Engineering Aspects of the Physico-Chemical Properties of Clays
Keynote Address: The Influence of Physico-Chemical Factors upon the Mechanical Properties of Clays
Adsorbed Water on Clay: A Review
Thermodynamic Properties of Water in Suspensions of Montmorillonite
Behavior of Moist Soils in a Thermal Energy Field
The Structural Status of Clay Systems
Hydraulic Flow Through Saturated Clays
Components of Pore Water Pressure and Their Engineering Significance
Shear Strength and Consolidation Characteristics of Calcium and Magnesium Illite
Shear Strength of Montmorillonite and Kaolinite Related to Interparticle Forces
General Session
Influence of Adsorbed Water on Exchangeable Ion Movement
Self-Diffusion of Exchangeable Cations in Bentonite
The Flow of Salt Solutions through Compacted Clay
Anion Influence on Some Soil Physical Properties
Flocculation of Selected Clays by Various Electrolytes
Hydrothermal Products Formed from Montmorillonite Clay Systems
Theory of Flocculation, Subsidence and Refiltration Rates of Colloidal Dispersions Flocculated by Polyelectrolytes
Halloysite and Gibbsite Formation in Hawaii
Clay Mineral Alteration in Some Indiana Soils
Hydrothermal Regularly Interstratified Chlorite-Vermiculite and Tobermorite in Alteration Zones at Goldfield, Nevada
Clay Minerals in Rocks of the Lower Part of the Oquirrh Formation, Utah
Clay Polymerization in Carbonate Rocks: A Silicification Reaction Defined
Dehydration of Fully Hydrated Halloysite from Lawrence County, Indiana
Mineralogical Problems of Intermediate Clay Minerals
The Specific Sorption of Cobalt and Zinc by Layer Silicates
The Location of Bound Cobalt on 2:1 Layer Silicates
Dehydration and Rehydration Studies of Clay Minerals by Infrared Absorption Spectra
Measurement of Thickness of Dispersed Clay Flakes with the Electron Microscope
Significance of Kaolinite Intersalation in Clay Mineral Analysis
Symposium on Clay-Organic Complexes
Keynote Address: Interlamellar Reactions of Clays and Other Substances
Cation Exchange of Organic Compounds on Montmorillonite in Organic Media
A Swelling Chlorite Mineral
Adsorption by Organo-Clay Complexes
Some Conditions Affecting the Adsorption of Quinoline by Day Nlinerals in Aqueous Suspensions
Adsorption of l-n-Alkyl-Pyridinium Brolnides by Montmorillonites
Montmorillonite-Polyalcohol Complexes
Adsorption of Proteins, Enzymes and Antibiotics by Montmorillonite
Adsorption of Hydrolyzed Polyacrylollitrile on Kaolinite
Orientation and Packing of Aliphatic Chain Molecules on Montnlorillonite
Swelling of Some Vermiculite-Organic Complexes in Water
Viscosimetric Constants of Suspensions of Clay-Polymer Complexes
Mechanism of Stabilization of Cohesive Soils by Treatment with Organic Cations
General
A Random Intergrowth of Sepiolite and Attapulgite
Index
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223452