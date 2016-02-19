Earth Sciences, Volume 11: Clays and Clay Minerals covers the proceedings of the Ninth National Conference on Clays and Clay Minerals, held at the Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana on October 5-8, 1960, sponsored by the Committee on Clay Minerals of the National Academy of Sciences – National Research Council. The Conference features two symposia, namely, the “Engineering Aspects of Physico-Chemical Properties of Clays” and the “Clay-Organic Complexes”. This book is composed of 42 chapters and begins with descriptions of the mechanical, structural, thermodynamic, physical, and thermal properties of clay minerals. The succeeding chapters are devoted to certain reactions, theoretical and experimental aspects, occurrence, formation, and sorption properties of these minerals. Other chapters explore other involved mineral reactions, including interlamellar, cation exchange, swelling, and adsorption. The concluding chapters examine the viscometric constants of suspension, stabilization mechanism, and random growth of certain clay minerals. This book will be of value to geologists, mineralogists, and researchers in the field.

Table of Contents



Preface

Field Trip Held in Conjunction with the Ninth National Clay Conference

Symposium on the Engineering Aspects of the Physico-Chemical Properties of Clays

Keynote Address: The Influence of Physico-Chemical Factors upon the Mechanical Properties of Clays

Adsorbed Water on Clay: A Review

Thermodynamic Properties of Water in Suspensions of Montmorillonite

Behavior of Moist Soils in a Thermal Energy Field

The Structural Status of Clay Systems

Hydraulic Flow Through Saturated Clays

Components of Pore Water Pressure and Their Engineering Significance

Shear Strength and Consolidation Characteristics of Calcium and Magnesium Illite

Shear Strength of Montmorillonite and Kaolinite Related to Interparticle Forces

General Session

Influence of Adsorbed Water on Exchangeable Ion Movement

Self-Diffusion of Exchangeable Cations in Bentonite

The Flow of Salt Solutions through Compacted Clay

Anion Influence on Some Soil Physical Properties

Flocculation of Selected Clays by Various Electrolytes

Hydrothermal Products Formed from Montmorillonite Clay Systems

Theory of Flocculation, Subsidence and Refiltration Rates of Colloidal Dispersions Flocculated by Polyelectrolytes

Halloysite and Gibbsite Formation in Hawaii

Clay Mineral Alteration in Some Indiana Soils

Hydrothermal Regularly Interstratified Chlorite-Vermiculite and Tobermorite in Alteration Zones at Goldfield, Nevada

Clay Minerals in Rocks of the Lower Part of the Oquirrh Formation, Utah

Clay Polymerization in Carbonate Rocks: A Silicification Reaction Defined

Dehydration of Fully Hydrated Halloysite from Lawrence County, Indiana

Mineralogical Problems of Intermediate Clay Minerals

The Specific Sorption of Cobalt and Zinc by Layer Silicates

The Location of Bound Cobalt on 2:1 Layer Silicates

Dehydration and Rehydration Studies of Clay Minerals by Infrared Absorption Spectra

Measurement of Thickness of Dispersed Clay Flakes with the Electron Microscope

Significance of Kaolinite Intersalation in Clay Mineral Analysis

Symposium on Clay-Organic Complexes

Keynote Address: Interlamellar Reactions of Clays and Other Substances

Cation Exchange of Organic Compounds on Montmorillonite in Organic Media

A Swelling Chlorite Mineral

Adsorption by Organo-Clay Complexes

Some Conditions Affecting the Adsorption of Quinoline by Day Nlinerals in Aqueous Suspensions

Adsorption of l-n-Alkyl-Pyridinium Brolnides by Montmorillonites

Montmorillonite-Polyalcohol Complexes

Adsorption of Proteins, Enzymes and Antibiotics by Montmorillonite

Adsorption of Hydrolyzed Polyacrylollitrile on Kaolinite

Orientation and Packing of Aliphatic Chain Molecules on Montnlorillonite

Swelling of Some Vermiculite-Organic Complexes in Water

Viscosimetric Constants of Suspensions of Clay-Polymer Complexes

Mechanism of Stabilization of Cohesive Soils by Treatment with Organic Cations

General

A Random Intergrowth of Sepiolite and Attapulgite

Index

