Clays and Clay Minerals
1st Edition
Index to Volumes 1–10
Authors: Thomas E. Bridge Syble Bridge
Editors: Earl Ingerson
eBook ISBN: 9781483185538
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 96
Description
Clays and Clay Minerals: Index to the Proceedings of the First to the Tenth National Conferences provides the lists of materials presented in the First up to the Tenth Conference on Clays and Clay Minerals. The selection aids in the retrieval of information that was disclosed in the conference.
The index will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners in the field of clay science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Index to Volumes 1-10
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185538
About the Author
Thomas E. Bridge
Syble Bridge
About the Editor
Earl Ingerson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.