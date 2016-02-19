Clays and Clay Minerals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080111018, 9781483185538

Clays and Clay Minerals

1st Edition

Index to Volumes 1–10

Authors: Thomas E. Bridge Syble Bridge
Editors: Earl Ingerson
eBook ISBN: 9781483185538
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 96
Description

Clays and Clay Minerals: Index to the Proceedings of the First to the Tenth National Conferences provides the lists of materials presented in the First up to the Tenth Conference on Clays and Clay Minerals. The selection aids in the retrieval of information that was disclosed in the conference.
The index will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners in the field of clay science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Index to Volumes 1-10

About the Author

About the Editor

