Clay Nanoparticles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128167830

Clay Nanoparticles

1st Edition

Properties and Applications

Editors: Giuseppe Cavallaro Rawil Fakhrullin Pooria Pasbakhsh
Paperback ISBN: 9780128167830
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Introduction. Overview of clays and nanoclays

Part 1: Physico-chemical characteristics of clay nanoparticles
2. Thermal characterization
3. Structure and morphology
4. Colloidal stability in solvents with different polarity
5. Self-Assembling behaviour
6. Computational modelling

Part II: Technological applications of clay nanoparticles
7. Drug delivery systems based on nanoclays
8. Adsorption onto nanoclay’s surfaces for decontamination
9. Nanoclays for production of geopolymer cement
10. Sustainable materials by polymer filling with nanoclays
11. Nanoclays as catalysis supports
12. Conclusions. Properties/applications correlation: perspectives of clay nanoparticles

Description

Clay Nanoparticles: Properties to Applications sets out the major properties of clay nanoparticles and their technological applications The first part of the book focuses on the characterization of nanoclays including layered, fibrous and tubular clay minerals. The second part illustrates the current and potential applications of nanoclays within material science and biotechnology. These include the development of geopolymers and bionanocomposites based on sustainable polymers filled with ecocompatible nanoclay. The potential use of nanoclays as flame retardants is also discussed. This book explores the correlation between the properties and potential applications of several nanoclay types. In particular, the applications explored include nanoclays as drug delivery systems, and for environmental protection.The book provides a complete and multidisciplinary exploration of nanoclays, highlighting a range of perspectives within current nanotechnology research.

Key Features

  • Assesses the advantages of using nanoclays as compared to conventional clay materials in product design
  • Describes the major characterization techniques – both experimental and computational – for nanoclays
  • Discusses new fabrication techniques based on pristine and modified clay nanoparticles being used both in materials science and biotechnology

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers, Biomedical Scientists and Environmental Scientists

About the Editors

Giuseppe Cavallaro Editor

Cavallaro is a Research Fellow at the Università degli Studi di Palermo, Italy. His research focuses in the areas of materials chemistry, polymer chemistry, and nanotechnology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita degli Studi di Palermo, Italy

Rawil Fakhrullin Editor

Rawil F. Fakhrullin received his MSc from Kazan State University in 2003, later receiving a PhD in Biochemistry form Kazan State University (2006), and DSc in Microbiology from Kazan Federal University (2011). He also received an MSc degree in Chemistry with Nanotechnology from University of Hull, UK. He worked as a visiting scientist at the University of Hull (UK), University of Sheffield (UK) and Yeditepe University (Istanbul, Turkey). Currently, he is an Associate Professor at the Department of Microbiology and Bionanotechnology group leader . His research interests are focused on development of novel biomimetic materials (including functionalised cells), cell-based therapy, drug delivery, controllable assembly of living cells into multicellular clusters, fabrication of cell-based biosensors, and nanotoxicity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Bionanotechnology, Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology, Kazan Federal University, Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation

Pooria Pasbakhsh Editor

is Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering,Monash University Malaysia. His research concerns the preparation, characterization and modelling of polymer nanocomposites for various applications including water filtration, automotive, built environment, 3D printing, biomaterials and self-healing.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, Monash University Malaysia

