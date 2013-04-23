Clay-Containing Polymer Nanocomposites
1st Edition
From Fundamentals to Real Applications
Description
Clay-Containing Polymer Nanocomposites covers everything from fundamental understanding to real applications of clay-containing polymer nanocomposites, including environmental considerations. The book's coverage of fundamentals and generalities, in addition to in-depth coverage of polymer layered silicate nanocomposites, make it a valuable companion for beginners in the field as well as more seasoned researchers. This book provides a rare coherent approach to this class of materials.
This title is ideal for polymer and material scientists, researchers, and engineers, including under- and post-graduate students who are interested in this exciting field of research. This book will also help industrial researchers and R&D managers who want to bring advanced polymeric material based products into the market.
Key Features
- Details crystallization behavior and kinetics to aid in applications such as injection molding
- Covers melt-state rheological properties, aiding understanding of the processability of materials
- Presents applications and market potential, supporting R&D managers who want to bring advanced polymeric material-based products into the market.
Readership
Researchers, students, scientists, engineers, and R&D managers.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
About the Author
1. An Overview of Pure and Organically Modified Clays
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Structure and Properties of Clays
1.3 Structure and Properties of Organically Modified Clays
1.4 Conclusions
References
2. Thermodynamics, Molecular Modeling, and Kinetics of Nanocomposite Formation
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Types of Nanocomposites
2.3 Preparation Methods
2.4 Conclusions
References
3. Structure and Morphology Characterization Techniques
3.1 Introduction
3.2 X-Ray Diffraction
3.3 Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering
3.4 Transmission Electron Microscopy and Electron Tomography
3.5 Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope
3.6 Scanning Electron Microscopy and Focused-Ion-Beam SEM
3.7 Atomic-Force Microscopy
3.8 Optical Microscopy
3.9 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
3.10 Infrared Spectroscopy
3.11 Conclusions
References
4. Processing and Characterization
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Processing Techniques and a Morphological Study
4.3 Conclusions
References
5. Mechanical Properties
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Theoretical Aspects
5.3 Tensile Properties
5.4 Dynamic Mechanical Analysis
5.5 Flexural Properties
5.6 Heat-Distortion Temperature
5.7 Conclusions
References
6. Barrier Properties
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Theoretical Aspects
6.3. Overview of Barrier Properties
6.4 Conclusions
References
7. Thermal Stability
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Overview of Thermal Stability
7.3 Conclusions
References
8. Fire-Retardant Properties
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Overview of Flame-Retardant Properties
8.3 Conclusions
References
9. Crystallization Behavior, Morphology, and Kinetics
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Differential Scanning Calorimetry and the Thermodynamics of Melting
9.3 Development of New Crystals or a Change of Crystal Structures
9.4 Crystal Growth and Crystallization Kinetics
9.5 Conclusions
References
10. Melt-State Rheology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Steady-Shear Rheology
10.3 Dynamic Oscillatory Properties
10.4 Extensional Rheology
10.5 Conclusions
References
11. Foam Processing
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Preparation, Characterization, and Properties of Nanocomposite Foams
11.3 Conclusions
References
12. Real and Potential Applications
References
13. Concluding Remarks and Future Outlook
13.1 Concluding Remarks
13.2 Future Outlook
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 23rd April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444594600
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444594372
About the Author
Suprakas Sinha Ray
Affiliations and Expertise
National Centre for Nano-Structured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Pretoria, South Africa
Reviews
"Independent of any scientific or technical background, the reader will be able to gain a huge amount of information from this excellent book."--MRS Bulletin, December 2014
"A specialist in polymer nanocomposite materials, Ray highlights recent developments in these hybrid organic-inorganic systems in which clay nanoparticles are dispersed in polymer matrices to create properties that cannot be achieved with components at larger sizes."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013