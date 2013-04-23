Clay-Containing Polymer Nanocomposites covers everything from fundamental understanding to real applications of clay-containing polymer nanocomposites, including environmental considerations. The book's coverage of fundamentals and generalities, in addition to in-depth coverage of polymer layered silicate nanocomposites, make it a valuable companion for beginners in the field as well as more seasoned researchers. This book provides a rare coherent approach to this class of materials.

This title is ideal for polymer and material scientists, researchers, and engineers, including under- and post-graduate students who are interested in this exciting field of research. This book will also help industrial researchers and R&D managers who want to bring advanced polymeric material based products into the market.