Clay-Containing Polymer Nanocomposites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444594372, 9780444594600

Clay-Containing Polymer Nanocomposites

1st Edition

From Fundamentals to Real Applications

Authors: Suprakas Sinha Ray
eBook ISBN: 9780444594600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444594372
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd April 2013
Page Count: 416
Description

Clay-Containing Polymer Nanocomposites covers everything from fundamental understanding to real applications of clay-containing polymer nanocomposites, including environmental considerations. The book's coverage of fundamentals and generalities, in addition to in-depth coverage of polymer layered silicate nanocomposites, make it a valuable companion for beginners in the field as well as more seasoned researchers. This book provides a rare coherent approach to this class of materials.

This title is ideal for polymer and material scientists, researchers, and engineers, including under- and post-graduate students who are interested in this exciting field of research. This book will also help industrial researchers and R&D managers who want to bring advanced polymeric material based products into the market.

Key Features

  • Details crystallization behavior and kinetics to aid in applications such as injection molding
  • Covers melt-state rheological properties, aiding understanding of the processability of materials
  • Presents applications and market potential, supporting R&D managers who want to bring advanced polymeric material-based products into the market.

Readership

Researchers, students, scientists, engineers, and R&D managers.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

About the Author

1. An Overview of Pure and Organically Modified Clays

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Structure and Properties of Clays

1.3 Structure and Properties of Organically Modified Clays

1.4 Conclusions

References

2. Thermodynamics, Molecular Modeling, and Kinetics of Nanocomposite Formation

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Types of Nanocomposites

2.3 Preparation Methods

2.4 Conclusions

References

3. Structure and Morphology Characterization Techniques

3.1 Introduction

3.2 X-Ray Diffraction

3.3 Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering

3.4 Transmission Electron Microscopy and Electron Tomography

3.5 Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope

3.6 Scanning Electron Microscopy and Focused-Ion-Beam SEM

3.7 Atomic-Force Microscopy

3.8 Optical Microscopy

3.9 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

3.10 Infrared Spectroscopy

3.11 Conclusions

References

4. Processing and Characterization

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Processing Techniques and a Morphological Study

4.3 Conclusions

References

5. Mechanical Properties

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Theoretical Aspects

5.3 Tensile Properties

5.4 Dynamic Mechanical Analysis

5.5 Flexural Properties

5.6 Heat-Distortion Temperature

5.7 Conclusions

References

6. Barrier Properties

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Theoretical Aspects

6.3. Overview of Barrier Properties

6.4 Conclusions

References

7. Thermal Stability

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Overview of Thermal Stability

7.3 Conclusions

References

8. Fire-Retardant Properties

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Overview of Flame-Retardant Properties

8.3 Conclusions

References

9. Crystallization Behavior, Morphology, and Kinetics

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Differential Scanning Calorimetry and the Thermodynamics of Melting

9.3 Development of New Crystals or a Change of Crystal Structures

9.4 Crystal Growth and Crystallization Kinetics

9.5 Conclusions

References

10. Melt-State Rheology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Steady-Shear Rheology

10.3 Dynamic Oscillatory Properties

10.4 Extensional Rheology

10.5 Conclusions

References

11. Foam Processing

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Preparation, Characterization, and Properties of Nanocomposite Foams

11.3 Conclusions

References

12. Real and Potential Applications

References

13. Concluding Remarks and Future Outlook

13.1 Concluding Remarks

13.2 Future Outlook

Index

About the Author

Suprakas Sinha Ray

Affiliations and Expertise

National Centre for Nano-Structured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Pretoria, South Africa

Reviews

"Independent of any scientific or technical background, the reader will be able to gain a huge amount of information from this excellent book."--MRS Bulletin, December 2014

"A specialist in polymer nanocomposite materials, Ray highlights recent developments in these hybrid organic-inorganic systems in which clay nanoparticles are dispersed in polymer matrices to create properties that cannot be achieved with components at larger sizes."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

